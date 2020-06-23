More News:

June 23, 2020

Some Atlantic City casinos begin to unveil reopening plans

Borgata, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Golden Nugget among those ready to welcome back guests

By Pat Ralph
Borgata will not reopen its doors to the public until July 6.

After Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Monday that all casinos across New Jersey can get back to business at 25% capacity starting July 2, several Atlantic City entertainment venues have begun announcing their reopening plans ahead of next week.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, which unveiled its COVID-19 health and safety guidelines last week, said on Monday that it will reopen starting on July 2. Golden Nugget, Ocean Casino Resort, and Resorts Casino Hotel will also all reopen on July 2, but none have released their coronavirus health and safety protocols yet. 

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, however, will not reopen to the public until July 6. But when it does, strict COVID-19 health and safety regulations will be in place.

Employees and guests will both be required to wear face coverings while in public spaces. Masks will be provided to those who don’t have them. Workers and customers will be screened upon entry to the complex and have their temperatures taken.

Social distancing will be enforced with floor markers reminding people to keep six feet apart. Barriers will be implemented where social distancing could be difficult to enforce, such as at many table games.

Hand sanitizer stations will be set up across the casino floor, and increased cleaning of hotel rooms and public spaces will be taken care of by staff.

Some amenities will be limited initially, but the casino said that it plans to open additional venues in the coming weeks and months. Some impacted amenities include no poker or valet parking available at this time, and days and hours of operation at all venues could vary.

"When we reopen our doors, we do so with excitement to welcome back our employees and guests, and with an unwavering commitment to their health and safety," said Melonie Johnson, who serves as the President of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. "Summer is a special time in Atlantic City, and we look forward to playing a part in offering some much-needed entertainment."

Other Atlantic City casinos such as Bally’s, Harrah’s Resort, Caesars, and Tropicana Casino Resort have yet to announce their reopening plans.

Casinos across the state have remained closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The state is expected to unveil additional health and safety guidelines for casinos to follow later this week.

