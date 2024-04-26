Brandon Graham slips a shot at Dallas into announcement of Eagles' Cooper DeJean pick

Brandon Graham had the honors of announcing the Eagles' second-round pick Friday night at the NFL Draft in his native Detroit.

And he checked off all the boxes in short order.

A "Go Blue!" for his Michigan alma mater? Check.

An "E-A-G-L-E-S! EAGLES!' chant? Check.

And Dallas?

"Y'all already know: All day, Dallas sucks! All day! Let's go!" Graham exclaimed from the draft stage with a laugh right after.

And with that: Cooper DeJean, welcome to Philadelphia.

Check out Graham's announcement of the pick below:

Put it up there with David Akers torching the Cowboys faithful in their own city a few years back.

