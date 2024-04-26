More Sports:

April 26, 2024

Brandon Graham slips a shot at Dallas into announcement of Eagles' Cooper DeJean pick

"Dallas sucks! All day!" Brandon Graham exclaimed from the NFL Draft stage before announcing Cooper DeJean as the newest Eagle.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Brandon Graham announced the Eagles' second-round pick in Detroit on Friday night at the NFL Draft.

Brandon Graham had the honors of announcing the Eagles' second-round pick Friday night at the NFL Draft in his native Detroit. 

And he checked off all the boxes in short order. 

A "Go Blue!" for his Michigan alma mater? Check.

An "E-A-G-L-E-S! EAGLES!' chant? Check.

And Dallas?

"Y'all already know: All day, Dallas sucks! All day! Let's go!" Graham exclaimed from the draft stage with a laugh right after.

And with that: Cooper DeJean, welcome to Philadelphia. 

Check out Graham's announcement of the pick below:

Put it up there with David Akers torching the Cowboys faithful in their own city a few years back.

