Brandon Graham slips a shot at Dallas into announcement of Eagles' Cooper DeJean pick

April 26, 2024
Brandon Graham had the honors of announcing the Eagles' second-round pick Friday night at the NFL Draft in his native Detroit.
And he checked off all the boxes in short order.
A "Go Blue!" for his Michigan alma mater? Check.
An "E-A-G-L-E-S! EAGLES!' chant? Check.
And Dallas?
"Y'all already know: All day, Dallas sucks! All day! Let's go!" Graham exclaimed from the draft stage with a laugh right after.
And with that: Cooper DeJean, welcome to Philadelphia.
Check out Graham's announcement of the pick below:
.@brandongraham55's pick announcement for @cdejean23 was immaculate 😂 pic.twitter.com/JPbPafn1D0— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 27, 2024
Former Eagles kicker David Akers just DESTROYED the Cowboys and their fans in Dallas 😂😂#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/r4Ybbk8CFZ— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 28, 2018
