May 08, 2024

Portion of I-95 to close Wednesday afternoon due to Phillies game

Lanes will temporarily shut down before and after the home game against the Toronto Blue Jays for unspecified reasons.

By Chris Compendio
Phillies fans should plan accordingly for highway closures and delays on I-95 before and after this afternoon's game, although Citizens Bank Park did not explain why.

Officials at Citizens Bank Park recommend Philadelphia Phillies fans take public transportation to today's game as a nearby portion of Interstate 95 will temporarily close.

The venue announced the planned closure on social media Tuesday night. I-95 northbound will close from Academy Road in northeast Philly to Essington Avenue in southwest Philly around 1:05 p.m., close to the start of the game. 

Shortly after the game ends, I-95 southbound will close for "a period of time" around 4 p.m.

It is unclear how the Phillies game is related to the planned intermittent highway closures and exactly why they are occurring. The social media post only advises planning extra travel time or using transit services.

Just last night, the Phillies swept the Blue Jays in a 10-1 blowout. The Phillies are a red-hot team with seven wins in a row, standing at 26-11 so far this season. Just plan accordingly today if you want to see them potentially continue that streak.

