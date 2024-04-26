Eagles trade up, select Iowa CB Cooper DeJean with 40th overall pick of 2024 NFL Draft

With the 40th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Iowa CB Cooper DeJean. They traded up from the 50th overall pick with the Washington Commanders. The trade details:

Eagles got Commanders got Pick 40 Pick 50 Pick 78 Pick 53 Pick 152 Pick 161



The Eagles gave up a little value on the draft value chart, but it was for a player who most draft analysts had pegged as a first-round pick.

DeJean is an extremely versatile player who can play outside corner, slot corner, safety, or even some linebacker. He was also one of the best punt returners in college football, and he's an outstanding gunner. He is simply a ridiculous athlete and was a great college football player.



In 2022, DeJean had 75 tackles, 5 INTs (3 pick-sixes), and 8 pass breakups. Here are all five of those picks:

In 10 games in 2023, he had 41 tackles, 2 INTs, and 2 punt return TDs (one didn't count). DeJean's 2023 season was cut short when he fractured his right fibula in practice. He missed most of the pre-draft process, and he likely slid in the draft as a result. It will be interesting to see what kind of plan the Eagles have for DeJean, who Vic Fangio can plug in wherever he sees fit. The Eagles have started off the 2024 draft by selecting two defensive backs, a year after they had one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. MORE: Eagles 2024 NFL Draft big board

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader