April 26, 2024

Eagles trade up, select Iowa CB Cooper DeJean with 40th overall pick of 2024 NFL Draft

The Eagles traded the No. 50 and No. 53 picks to move up on Day 2 for Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Cooper-DeJean-Eagles-Second-Round Lily Smith/USA Today Sports

New Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean.

With the 40th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Iowa CB Cooper DeJean. They traded up from the 50th overall pick with the Washington Commanders. The trade details:

 Eagles gotCommanders got 
 Pick 40Pick 50 
 Pick 78 Pick 53  
  Pick 152  Pick 161 


The Eagles gave up a little value on the draft value chart, but it was for a player who most draft analysts had pegged as a first-round pick.

DeJean is an extremely versatile player who can play outside corner, slot corner, safety, or even some linebacker. He was also one of the best punt returners in college football, and he's an outstanding gunner. He is simply a ridiculous athlete and was a great college football player.

In 2022, DeJean had 75 tackles, 5 INTs (3 pick-sixes), and 8 pass breakups. Here are all five of those picks:

In 10 games in 2023, he had 41 tackles, 2 INTs, and 2 punt return TDs (one didn't count).  

DeJean's 2023 season was cut short when he fractured his right fibula in practice. He missed most of the pre-draft process, and he likely slid in the draft as a result. It will be interesting to see what kind of plan the Eagles have for DeJean, who Vic Fangio can plug in wherever he sees fit.

The Eagles have started off the 2024 draft by selecting two defensive backs, a year after they had one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL.

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Draft Cooper DeJean

