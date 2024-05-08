City will clear a two-block stretch of Kensington Avenue Wednesday

City officials will clear those living in an encampment along a two-block stretch on Kensington Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Kensington Avenue will be closed from East Orleans Street to Allegheny Avenue from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. while social service workers and police tell those living in tents or other structures that they have to leave. City officials say that it will allegedly be a social service-led effort that offers individuals drug treatment, shelter and other resources as opposed to a police-led effort with arrests.

"The temporary closure is needed to ensure the safety of city outreach teams as they engage individuals during the final day of encampment resolution on Wednesday, May 8, during which individuals residing at the encampment have been notified to dismantle any tents and structures that pose public health and safety hazards and obstruct sidewalk passage," the city said in a release about the clearing.

Outreach organizations and workers have been warning those living in the area about the impending clearing for the past few weeks and offering aid services. The city also put up signs last month saying that camping and storing belongings will be prohibited in the area and how to get in touch with the city's Homeless Outreach hotline and the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services.

Bus tickets are also being provided through the city's Stranded Traveler Program for those willing to reunite with family outside Philadelphia.

While officers will be present today, the Philadelphia Police Department has said that social service workers will lead the effort.

"Officers are going to be very hands-off," PPD spokesperson Eric Gripp told Kensington Voice. "It will be services-led. If a need arises for police intervention, we will have police in the area. But it is not an enforcement event."

City workers and outreach groups have estimated that about 30 to 75 individuals will be forcibly moved on Wednesday morning. The city has said that some will go to treatment centers or housing options, though others may just move to another area. Last week, Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration said it would increase accommodations at a city homeless shelter at 2100 W. Girard Ave. and connect those moving there to treatment.

Kensington hosts the largest open-air drug market on the East Coast and about 35% of the city's unhoused population is located there.

This clearing is part of Parker's larger strategy for the neighborhood. In January, she declared a public safety emergency in the city and called for a five-phase revival plan for the neighborhood in her 100-day report. However, many have been critical of her strategy, which emphasizes that "not one city dollar" will go to clean needle exchanges.

"While I’m the mayor, I will fight tooth and nail to ensure that not one city dollar is invested in the distribution of clean needles," Parker said during her budget address. "It was trailblazing while we did it — and I still think it's an important part of the harm-reduction strategy — but we can’t afford ... to appropriate our very scarce resources to do it.”

