Philadelphia Eagles 2024 NFL Draft board

When the Philadelphia Eagles' scouting department and GM Howie Roseman are finished putting together their draft board, it will typically include almost 200 players for the Birds to choose from on draft weekend.

Here, we'll put together our own smaller draft board (a little over 100 players), based on perceived scheme fit, team needs, personal preference, and things we've heard, listed by round. We'll continue to add to it leading up to the draft. As the draft progresses on Thursday and continues through the weekend, we'll cross off players as they come off the board, as we've done over the last few years. Bookmark, please.

We have two disclaimers:

OK, now that we've sufficiently covered our butts, here's our 2024 Eagles draft board.



• Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State: Fuaga is a OT/OG prospect from Oregon State with good athleticism. In pass protection, Fuaga can retreat with quick feet and wait for rushers to come to him (Jeff Stoutland style), or attack at the snap near the line of scrimmage (Howard Mudd style). In the run game, he can move bodies against their will and reset the line of scrimmage. Fuaga's fit in Philly is pretty easy. He can understudy under Lane Johnson for however long Johnson wants to continue to play while also potentially cross-training at RG in the short-term.



• Terrion Arnold, CB Alabama: Physical, tough former safety who moved to corner, with inside-outside versatility and good ball skill numbers. He'd quickly be a Philly favorite, in my opinion.

• Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo: Mitchell finished second in the nation both in 2022 and 2023 with 19 pass breakups each season. He also had 5 INTs in 2022, two of which he returned for scores. He has speed, and possesses the versatility to play inside or outside. The concern is a lack of facing high-end competition while in college.



• Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa : DeJean can play outside corner, slot corner, safety, or linebacker. He was also one of the best punt returners in college football, and he's an outstanding gunner. He is simply a great athlete and football player. In 2022, DeJean had 75 tackles, 5 INTs (3 pick-sixes), and 8 pass breakups. In 10 games in 2023, he had 41 tackles, 2 INTs, and 2 punt return TDs (one didn't count). His season was cut short when he fractured his right fibula in practice. DeJean would have been unlikely to be available at 22 had he not broken his leg and missed most of the pre-draft process, but because of the injury he could slide.

• Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia : Mims only has 8 career starts, so he may not be the right flavor for teams looking for an immediate starter at OT. But from a traits perspective, Mims has perhaps as high an upside as any offensive tackle in this draft, and the Eagles would have time to develop him. The downside is that he may not offer guard versatility and would likely sit for at long as Lane Johnson continues to lace up his cleats.

• Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA : Latu suffered a serious neck injury while playing at Washington, and his football career was seemingly over. He transferred to UCLA, where he has thrived, with 10.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles in 2022, and 13 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 INTs in 2023. When you watch his highlights, it's easy to see that Latu has an extensive repertoire of pass rush moves, and he can win either on the edge or from the interior on obvious passing downs.

• Troy Fautanu, OT/OG, Washington : Fautanu was the Huskies' starting LT but he has also played some guard for them as well. He has the necessary agility to mirror and match pass rushers on the edge, but he measured in at under 6'4 at the Combine and does not possess ideal length. In that sense, his profile reminds me a little of Peter Skoronski, who draft analysts frequently (and oddly) mocked to the Eagles at 10th overall last year. Fautanu has good athleticism, and he's a finisher. Fautanu makes a lot of sense to the Eagles in the short-term as an out-of-the-box starter at RG, but in my opinion his projection to offensive tackle in the NFL isn't quite as clean as some of the other tackles in this draft. He feels like the kind of player who would play well at RG, and the Eagles would ultimately just keep him there.

• JC Latham, OT, Alabama : Latham is a massive (6'6, 342) offensive line prospect who fits more of the "RG of the present, RT of the future" mold, and is thought to be more of a finished product than guys like Georgia's Amarius Mims or Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton.



• Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma: Guyton began his career at TCU as a defensive lineman before moving to TE and eventually finding a home at OT. In 2022, Guyton transferred to Oklahoma where he started five games (1 at LT, 4 at RT). He became a full-time starter at RT in 2023. He can move for a 6'8, 322-pound lineman. Guyton is a little raw, which is fine for the Eagles' sake since he would have time to develop behind Lane Johnson. However, he doesn't have a profile that would suggest that he could easily play guard his first few years in the league while Johnson remains at RT.



• Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State: Fashanu was given a first-round grade by the NFL draft advisory board at some point before the 2023 draft, but he decided to stay at PSU for the 2023 season. The draft community largely considered him a potential top 10 pick, had he declared. In 2023, his draft stock fell a bit after he had a rough showing against OSU in 2023, and when his hands were revealed to be almost incomprehensively small for a man his size. Like, even if he were a kicker, his hands would be in the 7th percentile.

• Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia: Bowers is the top-rated tight end in this year's class, and he has cracked a number of respected analysts' top 10 lists. He is unlikely to be available at pick No. 22, but because of positional importance (or lack thereof) there's an outside chance that he could slide further than expected. The Eagles have surely considered this possibility and probably done actuarial assessments of Dallas Goedert's level of play in 2023, his likely longevity going forward, and his past injury history. Ultimately, I think the Eagles would be happy to see Bowers come off the board with an early pick so they're not forced to make a difficult decision if he's available when they're on the clock, but he is something of a wildcard in the first round this year.

• Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State: Verse is a bully power rusher with a similar style of play to Brandon Graham. He'll likely be gone by 22, and I wouldn't view him as a trade up candidate, but we'll just include him here in case his slips.



Trade back a bit from 22, or trade up from 50/53 Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama Graham Barton, OL, Duke Jackson Power-Johnson, OL, Oregon Nate Wiggins, CB Clemson Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State





• Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama: Early on during the 2023 college football season, McKinstry was thought of by many draft analysts as the CB1 of the 2024 class, but after a lackluster 2023 season a few corners passed over him. He'll still be taken with a high pick, whether that's late in the first round or early on Day 2. McKinstry is athletic and he is sticky in coverage, but he's not as physical as his college teammate, Terrion Arnold, and he does not have elite speed.



• Graham Barton, OL, Duke: Barton has been Duke's starting LT since 2021, and he started five games at C as a freshman in 2020. It's perhaps not a stretch to think that he could play all five positions along the offensive line. The book on Barton is that he is a very fundamentally sound lineman, but he also has ideal quickness to pull in the run game and get out in front of screens. What is most obvious about Barton's game, however, is that he is a nasty finisher.



• Jackson Power-Johnson, OL, Oregon: Powers-Johnson is one of the most versatile players in college football, as he has played LG, C, RG, RT, and even some DT during his career at Oregon. In the pros he'll settle in as an interior offensive lineman. The Eagles have a history of using high picks on interior offensive linemen with center experience, like Isaac Seumalo, Landon Dickerson, and Cam Jurgens. Powers-Johnson can play all three interior spots, and perhaps fill in at tackle in a pinch. His versatility would give the Eagles options, but he would only make sense with a trade back.



• Nate Wiggins, CB Clemson: Wiggins is a really good coverage guy with impressive college targeting stats, but he can be bullied and he's a liability against the run. His profile reminds of Emmanuel Forbes (without the ball skills), who got bodied as a rookie all season by NFL receivers. Wiggins has been the most popularly projected player to the Eagles in mock drafts, but in my opinion he is not worthy of the 22nd overall pick.



• Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri: Rakestraw is a physical corner who is excellent against the run, and should appeal to Vic Fangio. However, he simply does not have the ball skills (1 career INT) of a corner worth taking in Round 1.



• Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State: Despite his elite athletic traits, Robinson had just 11.5 sacks in 30 career games. And at 6'3, 254, he's certainly not small, but he also doesn't have a hulking frame, like, say, Lukas Van Ness, for example, who went 13th overall despite a lack of impressive career production. Robinson has a similar profile to that of Nolan Smith, which would make him something of a redundant player, but the Eagles brought him in for a pre-draft visit, so... 🤷‍♂️.





Picks 50/53 Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU Patrick Paul, OT, Houston Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M Payton Wilson, LB, NC State Junior Colson, LB, Michigan Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan





• Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia: McConkey is a speedy slot receiver and route-runner extraordinaire who gets open and then gobbles up yards after catch. He's a weapon at all three levels of the defense, as he can make catches deep down the field, he's fearless over the middle, and he can be an extension of the run game with quick screens. He also has added value as a returner.



• Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan: Wilson is an explosive slot receiver with sub-4.4 speed who can win on deep balls down the field or make defenders miss after the catch on crossing routes or on quick screens. He is also surprisingly effective on 50-50 balls despite a lack of size.



• Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington: Washington had a pair of star receivers in Rome Odunze and Polk (69 catches, 1159 yards, 16.8 YPC, 9 TDs in 2023). Odunze is a first-round lock, and Polk is likely to go Day 2. Polk has good size, great hands, he's a contested catch beast, and he has some physical ability after the catch.

• Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas: Dude ran a 4.21, so someone is going to overdraft him. 5'11, 165. At a minimum, opposing defenses are going to have to respect his ability to take the top off the defense, and the Eagles value that.



• Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU: In addition to being a premier athlete, Suamataia also has plenty of nastiness in his game. As an added bonus, he has experience playing both at LT and RT, which means that he could be a swing tackle off the bench early in his career before eventually taking over for Lane Johnson at RT.



• Patrick Paul, OT, Houston: Paul is a long 6'8 offensive tackle reportedly with 36 1/2" arms. Right off the bat, edge rushers have to go a long way to get around him. But Paul also possesses good athleticism to handle speed rushers, and he can anchor against power. If there's a knock on Paul, it's that he can be out-leveraged in the run game. He has also only played at LT, so a move to the right side would be a bit of a projection.



• Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale: Amegadjie has experience starting at LT and RG for Yale, so, you know, two different positions and on both sides of the line. His 2023 season ended early with a quad injury, but before he got hurt, he was dominant against lower level competition. He may require some development early in his career, which for the Eagles' purposes is fine in terms of a potential takeover down the line for Lane Johnson, but he also has the versatility to maybe fill in at RG in the short-term.



• Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia: Lassiter is a physical, confident, competitive corner, but one who lacks ideal size at just under 6'0, and 186 pounds. He is an aggressive tackler on the perimeter in the run game and on quick screens, and he has both short area quickness as well as long speed to stick with receivers.

• Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M: Cooper had a breakout season for Texas A&M in 2023, filling up the stat sheet with 84 tackles (17 for loss), 8 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. He has good length, he's explosive, he's physical, and he's fun to watch.



• Payton Wilson, LB, NC State: Let's get Wilson's downside out of the way first. He has torn his right ACL twice, he dislocated both shoulders in the same game in 2021 (necessitating surgery), and he'll be 24 by the time he's drafted. There are red flags galore. However, he's a complete linebacker with size (6'4, 233) and speed (4.43 40) who can cover, who can play the run, who can get sideline-to-sideline, and who had outstanding production in 2023 (138 tackles, 17.5 for loss, 6 sacks, 3 INTs, 6 PBUs, 1 FF).



• Junior Colson, LB, Michigan: Colson led Michigan's defense with 95 tackles, 30 more than the next-closest Michigan defender. He's an outstanding run defender. He is also a good athlete, especially for a big linebacker, by today's standards, at 6'3, 247. He has the height-weight-speed combination to run with tight ends and get them to the ground after the catch.



• Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan: Kneeland's production isn't super impressive (12.5 career sacks), but he has decent enough size (6'3, 268) and obvious athletic traits.



Round 3 Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky Malik Washington, WR, Virginia Trey Benson, RB, Florida State Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona Sataoa Laumea, OT, Utah Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State Javon Bullard, S, Georgia Calen Bullock, S, USC Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami Cole Bishop, S, Utah Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama



• Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky: Corley has speed, and he is a YAC machine who does not shy away from contact. Corley could bring a physical element to the Eagles' offense out of the slot.



• Malik Washington, WR, Virginia: Washington finished fourth in the nation in receiving yards. He had 110 catches for 1426 yards (13.0 YPC) and 9 TDs. He produced at least 100 yards receiving in 10 of 12 games for a terrible Virginia team in 2023. Washington was a rare bright spot, but he also flew under the radar a bit. He is built like a running back, and he gets yards after the catch. He is also capable of making plays down the field from the slot.



• Trey Benson, RB, Florida State: Benson is a big back who can run through tackles, but he can also pick his way through traffic with nimble feet and he has good long speed (4.39 40) for a guy his size that allows him to run away from defenders in the open field.



• Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State: Beebe has played LT, RT, LG, and RG at KSU, but his forever home in the NFL will likely be at guard, with maybe some cross-training at center. He has a squatty body type at 6'4, 335, and he is able to effectively anchor against bull rushes, but his lack of length is always going to be prohibitive on the edge at the NFL level. Beebe can move defenders with his pure strength and the line of scrimmage, but I was surprised by his ability to get on the move. He doesn't give off "athlete" vibes just to look at him, but this dude is fun to watch getting to the second level and burying linebackers and defensive backs.

• Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona: Morgan might have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, but he tore an ACL in November of last season and opted to go back to Arizona for a fifth season. Morgan has light feet for a big man, and he can mirror/match speedier rushers. He played LT for Arizona, but could transition to guard in the NFL.



• Sataoa Laumea, OT, Utah: Laumea played RG his first two seasons at Utah, and RT over the last two. He doesn't have enough length to play tackle in the pros, but he'll be an intriguing OG prospect with a nasty streak.



• Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State: In an Ohio State offense that was absolutely loaded with wide receiver talent, Stover found a way to become a productive, efficient tight end, catching 41 passes for 576 yards (an impressive 14.0 YPC for a TE), and 5 TDs. Love his effort and ability after the catch. Stover has good hands, he runs good routes, and he is also thought of as a good blocker. If there's a negative, it's that he won't be confused for Kyle Pitts on the athleticism front, but when you look at a player like the Cowboys' Jake Ferguson, for example, his measurables suck but he's simply a good football player because he does all the things well that tight ends need to do.



• Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas: The consensus next best tight end prospect after Brock Bowers is probably Sanders, who possesses intriguing athletic traits but has had had just OK production. I like Stover more, personally.



• Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan: Sainristil initially played wide receiver at Michigan (for three years, actually), catching 37 passes for 539 yards (14.6 YPC) and 5 TDs, before moving to defense for his last two years. On the other side of the ball, Sainristil quickly became a playmaking slot corner. At 5'10, 182, Sainristil doesn't have ideal size, but he's feisty, tough, and just a good football player.



• Max Melton, CB, Rutgers: Melton is fast and physical, and although he's only 5'11 he has good length because of his 32" arms. His brother Bo had a promising rookie season at receiver with the Packers in 2023.

• Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky: Phillips had 0 career INTs and only 10 pass breakups, so his ball skill production leaves a lot to be desired. However, at the Senior Bowl in January, wide receivers couldn't shake him all week. He's a feisty slot corner prospect with some explosive athletic measurables.



• T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State: Tampa is a big, physical corner with ball skills in the same mold as Kelee Ringo.



• Javon Bullard, S, Georgia: Bullard is a slot corner / safety hybrid who tallied 46 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 3 pass breakups, and 2 INTs (both in the National Championship Game) in 2022. In 2023, he had 56 tackles and 2 INTs. Bullard is a hitter with athleticism. He makes plays and then lets you know about it. His swagger gives me some Chauncey Gardner-Johnson vibes. The Eagles need more players who can play in the slot, and Bullard would give them some safety versatility on top of that.



• Calen Bullock, S, USC: Bullock had a big season for USC in 2022, picking off 5 passes and racking up 172 yards on his INT returns. He added 2 INTs in 2023. He is a long, lanky centerfielder with obvious ball skills who does a great job of anticipating routes and reading quarterbacks' eyes.



• Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami: NFL defenses are now prioritizing limiting explosive plays, so we may see rangy centerfielder types become more valuable in the draft. Kinchens is a ballhawking deep safety who can get sideline to sideline on the back end and make plays on the football. In 2022, Kinchens had 59 tackles, 6 INTs (one was a pick-six), 6 additional pass breakups, and a forced fumble. In 2023, he had 5 INTs, including another pick-six.



• Cole Bishop, S, Utah: Bishop is a tough, instinctive safety with good size. He is a good tackler and run defender who is at his best near the line of scrimmage, though he can cover tight ends and even some bigger slot receivers. I like him in a dime linebacker role.



• Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota: Nubin is a big hitter with ball skills (12 INTs since 2021). He is a downfield force against the run who has good recognition when playing deep. All-around solid safety prospect, but unimpressive athletic testing measuarables.



• Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State: Isaac had a great week of practices at the Senior Bowl, giving highly rated offensive tackles like Taliese Fuaga and Kingsley Suamataia fits with his speed around the edge. He had 16 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks for PSU in 2023.



• Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama: With Will Anderson out of the way, Braswell became more of a regular in the Bama defense in 2023, and he contributed 41 tackles (10.5 for loss), 8 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and a pick-six. Braswell is raw, but has high upside.



Round 4 Brandon Coleman, OL, TCU Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas Javon Foster, OT, Missouri Beaux Limmer, OL, Arkansas Zak Zinter, OG, Michigan Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College Roger Rosengarten, OL, Washington Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky Blake Corum, RB, Michigan Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin Brenden Rice, WR, USC Javon Baker, WR, UCF Gabe Hall, DT, Baylor T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas Tykee Smith, S, Georgia Josh Newton, CB, TCU Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri



• Brandon Coleman, OL, TCU: Coleman played at LT, LG, and RG during his career at TCU. His future in the NFL is probably at guard, where he would be an outstanding athlete for the position.



• Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas: Puni is another versatile offensive line prospect who played LG at Kansas in 2022, and LT in 2023. He transferred to Kansas from Central Missouri, where he played LT and RT. He's a physical run blocker, and PFF had him down for 0 sacks allowed in 2023. On the downside, he's a sixth-year player, which makes him an older prospect. He's probably a Day 2 type of player, but should go early on Day 3 because of his age.



• Javon Foster, OT, Missouri: Foster started a couple games at RT for Missouri in 2020, before becoming the Tigers' starting LT in 2021, 2022, and 2023. He has a strong anchor in pass pro, and he's a powerful blocker in the run game. There are more athletic offensive tackles in this draft class, so Foster is probably a Day 2 or Day 3 guy, but he is a good player, he has some experience playing on both sides, and I think he could also appeal to some teams at guard.



• Beaux Limmer, OL, Arkansas: Limmer has played both at center and guard for Arkansas, and squat alert 🚨, he can squat 700 pounds. As we all know, squatting massive amounts of weight = Brotherly Shove success! Day 3 depth guy.



• Zak Zinter, OG, Michigan: Zinter was a First-Team All American at RG for Michigan in 2023, but he broke his fibula and tibia in a win over Ohio State, ending his season. They were "clean breaks," so Zinter should be ready to go for training camp. He played his entire career at RG, and could be a reliable starter in the pros, but will have limited versatility.

• Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College: Mahogany's calling card is that he's a mauler in the run game. He is probably a guard only, so he comes with limited versatility, and he had a torn ACL in 2022.



• Roger Rosengarten, OL, Washington: Rosengarten was Washington's starting RT the last two seasons, but he doesn't have ideal height or arm length. He's a brawler with guard-tackle versatility. If he becomes a starter in the NFL, it's more likely to happen at guard.



• Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State: Johnson didn't have eye-popping production at Penn State, as he had just 341 receiving yards in his best season in 2023. (He did have 7 TDs). However, he is thought of as a very good blocker, and he has outstanding athleticism.

• Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky: Wallace is an athletic freak who is a good run defender and blitzer. I like his fit in the Eagles' defense as a WILL linebacker, and an immediate contributor on special teams.



• Blake Corum, RB, Michigan: Corum was a fringe Heisman candidate for a while in 2022 with 247 carries for 1,463 yards (5.9 YPC), and 18 TDs, before an injury ended his season in November. In 2023, he had a low 4.8 yards per carry average, but he found the end zone 28 times. He is a smaller back at 5'8, 205, but you can lose him among the big bodies in between the tackles and he has a strong lower half to break arm tackles. While he may not have great long speed, you can pretty easily see his short area acceleration, and he has good vision to find holes and pick his way through traffic.



• Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin: Allen rushed for 3494 yards and 35 TDs in three seasons at Wisconsin. He's a big back at 6'1, 235, but he's not a bulldozer. Some Rashaad Penny vibes, minus the injuries.

• Brenden Rice, WR, USC: Rice's father is Jerry Rice, the best wide receiver in NFL history, in my opinion. It would be funny if the Eagles drafted him if for no other reason than that his father would have to choose whether to root for the Eagles or the 49ers if they faced off again in the playoffs. Rice had 45 catches for 791 yards (17.6 YPC) and 12 TDs in 2023. He is a big, strong, contested catch guy.

• Javon Baker, WR, UCF: Baker averaged 21.9 yards per reception in 2023 for UCF. Howie Roseman likes taking shots on Day 3 deep threats with high yards per carry averages, like Shelton Gibson, John Hightower, and Quez Watkins. The Eagles haven't yet hit a home run on a guy like that, but I respect the approach, and Baker makes sense as that kind of guy.



• Gabe Hall, DT, Baylor: Hall is 6'6, 290 with an 84" wingspan who was unblockable in 1-on-1's. Like Isaac above, he may have risen to Day 2 status after a strong Senior Bowl.



• T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas: The Eagles selected Jordan Davis 13th overall in the 2022 draft, but the team doesn't have an obvious backup at that spot. Sweat is a 6'5, 366-pound space eater against the run, and while he isn't much of a pass rusher he does a good job of batting down passes at the line of scrimmage (4 PBUs in 2022). Character concerns.



• Tykee Smith, S, Georgia: Smith is a Philly product who originally enrolled at West Virginia but transferred to Georgia, where he played the star position (safety / slot / linebacker hybrid) in the Bulldogs' defense. He's a big hitter with instincts, and he became more of a ball hawk in 2023 (4 INTs).



• Josh Newton, CB, TCU: Newton is a transfer from Louisiana-Monroe who helped TCU get to the National Championship Game in 2022, when he had 3 INTs (including a pick-six) and 12 PBUs. Newton has inside-outside versatility that should appeal to the Eagles.



• Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri: Abrams-Draine enrolled at Missouri as a wide receiver, but he flipped to the defensive side of the ball following his freshman season. He became an immediate contributor in the slot, collecting 37 tackles, 3 INTs, and 7 PBUs in 2021. In 2022, he had 48 tackles and 14 PBUs. In 2023, he had 51 tackles, 4 INTs, and 13 PBUs. That's pretty consistent production.



Round 5 MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice

Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama Mohamed Kamara, EDGE, Colorado State Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State James Williams, LB/S, Miami Kalen King, CB, Penn State Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest Jaylin Simpson, S, Auburn



• MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC: Lloyd transferred from one USC (South Carolina) to another (Southern California) after the 2022 season. In 2023, he got limited touches, but made the most of them, carrying 116 times for 820 yards (7.1 YPC) and 9 TDs. He has some big-play pop in his game, and is a capable receiver out of the backfield.



• Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky: Davis is a short, squatty back who can break tackles, make defenders miss with his impressive lateral agility, and he has some receiving chops. In 2023, Davis had 186 carries for 1066 yards (5.7 YPC) and 13 TDs. He also chipped in 29 receptions for 317 yards (10.9 YPC) and 7 TDs. The Eagles have smaller shifty backs, but no real power runner. Davis could add that element, but also be able to stay on the field on obvious passing downs because he's a competent receiver. Kenneth Walker vibes.



• Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame: Estime's game is pretty simple. He's a north-south power back. 210 carries for 1341 yards (6.4 YPC) and 18 TDs in 2023. Some have Estime going Day 2. With only 26 career catches, I don't see that.



• Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon: Irving is slippery and he runs hard, which leads to an abnormal number of broken tackles for a back his size (5'9, 192). Fun player, Day 3 guy.



• Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State: At 6'6, 231, Wilson is a huge freak of nature playing receiver. Wilson's career began at Arizona State, but he transferred to FSU for the 2022 season. In 2022, he had 43 catches for 897 yards and (20.9 YPC) and 5 TDs. In 2023, Wilson had a somewhat disappointing 41 catches for 617 yards (15.0 YPC) and 2 TDs. Wilson can play outside, but FSU also used him at times as a big slot. He can make plays down the field with his size (again, 20.9 YPC in 2022), but he's also a red zone target. He is a low-volume, big play receiver who would allow A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert to dominate targets, but would also be a unique player opposing defenses cannot ignore and would have to account for.

• Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice: McCaffrey is a converted quarterback who played some running back and receiver at Rice. In 2023, he started to put it all together as a receiver, making 71 catches for 992 yards and 13 TDs. (And yes, he's the brother of Christian McCaffrey.)



• Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M: Smith is a versatile weapon who played some running back in addition to receiver at Texas A&M, and he averaged 15.0 yards per catch in 2023. If Kellen Moore is going to bring some creativity to the Eagles, Smith is a guy who can be effective on jet sweeps and other gadget'y plays.



• Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona: McLaughlin had 45 catches for 528 yards and 4 TDs in 2023. He looks the part of a pro pass-catching tight end. However, he is undersized so it may take some time for him to develop into a good blocker, but he is thought to be willing to do the dirty work.



• Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State: Bell was a Swiss army knife in the Seminoles' offense, lining up at TE, in the slot, out wide, and in the backfield. Despite playing in an offense with RB Trey Benson and future NFL WRs Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, Bell managed to put up good production in 2023, catching 39 passes for 503 yards (11.9 YPC) and 2 TDs. He has some run after the catch ability.



• Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama: Eboigbe suffered a serious neck injury in 2022, but he has rebounded and had a really nice season in 2023. He was mainly thought of as a run stuffer throughout his Bama career, but he turned it on as a pass rusher in 2023, as he had 7 sacks to go along with 64 tackles. Eboigbe has some inside-outside versatility, and some nasty in his game. I like him as a versatile Day 3 rotational guy.



• Mohamed Kamara, EDGE, Colorado State: Kamara is a lesser-known but very productive edge defender prospect who had 6.5 sacks in 2021, 8.5 sacks in 2022, and 13 sacks in 2023. Kamara is a fast, violent player who could probably tone it down a bit (see his targeting penalty against Colorado), but who probably has a future in the NFL as situational pass rusher and special teams contributor.



• Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina: Gray put up monster stats over the last three seasons, racking up 365 tackles (29 for loss), 8.5 sacks, 5 INTs, 13 PBUs, and 5 FFs. He's a solid all-around linebacker, but isn't thought to be special at any one thing.



• Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas: Over the last two seasons, Ford has racked up 220 tackles (20.5 for loss), 3 sacks, 6 INTs, and 4 forced fumbles. In addition to his impressive production, Ford is thought of as an instinctive linebacker, which shows up in his spacial awareness in zone coverage.



• Nathaniel Watson, ILB, Mississippi State: Watson had a super productive final season, with 137 tackles, 10 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 2023. He showed off good speed running sideline-to-sideline in Senior Bowl practices, and obviously has some blitzing chops to have racked up 10 sacks. I like him as a run and hit WILL linebacker.



• James Williams, S/LB, Miami: Williams was a downhill, big-hitting enforcer in Miami's defense. In 2023, Williams has 73 tackles, an INT, 5 pass breakups, and 2 forced fumbles. The Eagles seem to be into hybrid players this offseason. They signed safety / slot corner hybrid Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and edge rusher / off-ball linebacker hybrid Zack Baun in free agency. Williams is a safety / linebacker who would make sense in a sub-package role.

• Kalen King, CB, Penn State: King doesn't have great size, but he's a physical run defender and he got his hands on a ton of passes a season ago (3 INTs, 18 PBUs in 2022). His 2023 season was disappointing, as was his showing at the Senior Bowl. King was at one time thought of as a possible first-round pick, but his draft stock has plummeted.



• Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State: Richardson is 6'2 and he ran a 4.34, so a lot of teams (the Eagles included) scrambled to get him in their building to learn more. Richardson lacks ball skill stats, as he had 0 career INTs and only 10 career pass breakups. He's a developmental prospect, but one with intriguing size/speed traits.



• Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest: I had looked at profiling Carson during the 2023 football season a few times, but in my opinion he didn't possess any obviously distinguishing traits, thus making him kind of a boring profile subject, so I didn't. He does offer some inside-outside versatility, which has been a theme with the corners that they have shown interest in. The Eagles hosted Carson on a pre-draft visit.



• Jaylin Simpson, S, Auburn: Simpson has some corner/safety versatility, and he was impressive covering wide receivers, running backs, and tight ends throughout the week of Senior Bowl practices. He's only 178 pounds, so he'll have to add some muscle, but he can cover.



Round 6 Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall

Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State Kamal Hadden, CB, Tennessee



• Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall: Ali rushed for over 1,400 yards and 23 TDs as a redshirt freshman in 2021. In 2022, he missed most of the season with a leg injury, but played the final three games. In 2023, he rushed for 1,135 yards and 15 TDs. A Marshall coach that I chatted up at the Pensacola airport on the way home from Alabama said that he played through a high ankle sprain for most of the 2023 season. He is also a threat as a receiver, as he had 75 career catches. He made several plays in the passing game down the field at Senior Bowl practices, and made defenders miss as a runner. Ali reportedly suffered a ruptured biceps injury in Mobile, which hurt his draft stock.

• Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian: The last two seasons (21 games) at Houston Christian, Hunt had 13.5 sacks and 5 forced fumbles. He had an impressive Combine performance. Late-round developmental guy.



• Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State: Jones is a Day 3 prospect who had an impressive Combine performance, running a 4.38 40. Like with so many of the other corners the Eagles have brought in for visits, Jones possesses inside-outside versatility.



• Kamal Hadden, CB, Tennessee: Hadden's 2023 season ended early after he suffered a shoulder injury, but in 7 games he had 3 INTs (including a pick-six) and 8 pass breakups.



Round 7 / UDFA Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State Frank Gore, Jr., RB, Southern Mississippi Carson Steele, RB, UCLA Jalen Green, EDGE, James Madison Jacoby Windmon, EDGE, Michigan State Travis Glover, OL, Georgia State Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M

• Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State: Travis was having a Heisman-like season when he suffered a gruesome leg injury that ended his season. Before he got hurt, Travis was 207/324 for 2756 yards (8.5 YPA), 20 TDs, and 2 INTs. He also had 7 rushing TDs. Travis doesn't have the physical attributes or arm talent that guys like Caleb Williams (USC) or Drake Maye (UNC) have, but he is widely thought of as smart, a great leader, and a winner, as he helped turn around a stagnant Florida State program. His collegiate career ended on a 17-game winning streak. His biggest strength was probably a willingness to allow FSU's elite set of skill position players make plays on the football. The three big knocks on Travis will be (a) lack of ideal arm strength, (b) he has to rehab a major injury, and (c) he played six years in college and will turn 24 in May. • Frank Gore, Jr., RB, Southern Mississippi: If Frank Gore won't come play for you, go get his kid instead.

• Carson Steele, RB, UCLA: Under Chip Kelly at UCLA in 2023, Steele had 167 carries for 867 yards and 6 TDs. He also chipped in 17 catches for 163 yards and 2 TDs. Unflashy power back.

• Jalen Green, EDGE, James Madison: Green's season ended early after he suffered a non-contact injury against Georgia State in early November, but before he went down he was leading the nation in sacks (15.5) and tackles for loss (21) in just 9 games. Had he stayed healthy, Green had a chance of breaking Elvis Dumervil's record of 20 sacks during the 2005 season. Green also had 50 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and an INT that he returned for a TD. Because of his lack of ideal size and his injury, Green will likely get drafted late on Day 3, or not at all. I like his fit at the SAM spot in the Eagles' defense. • Jacoby Windmon, EDGE, Michigan State: Windmon originally enrolled at UNLV, where he played for three years before transferring to Michigan State. In his final year at UNLV, he had 119 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. He got off to a hot start in 2022 with MSU, collecting 49 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 6 (!) forced fumbles in just 8 games before he was suspended for the rest of the season for his role in a postgame fight after a loss to Michigan.



• Travis Glover, OL, Georgia State: Glover played LT, RT, and LG at Georgia State, where he played in 59 games over his college career. He visited the Eagles, who typically bring in guys for top 30 visits who they believe will be priority undrafted free agents.

• Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M: Richardson is a prospect who could fill something of a safety/linebacker role in Vic Fangio's defense. He is an instinctive player who has plenty of experience facing high-level talent in the SEC.

