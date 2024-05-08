More Sports:

May 08, 2024

Eagles notes: NFL schedule release, Brandon Hunt to interview with Patriots, cornerback signing

Eagles fans will have their eyes on the NFL’s schedule release, which is coming on Wednesday, May 15.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
052722BrandonHunt via Steelers videos/for PhillyVoice

Brandon Hunt

There were some Philadelphia Eagles news items over the last couple of days that probably aren't worthy of their own articles, but we'll round them up here.

The NFL's schedule release will be next Wednesday

The NFL informed teams that schedules will be released on May 15, later than expected.

We already know that the Eagles will be playing the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, Week 1. It is also my understanding that the Eagles will very likely play on Monday Night Football Week 2, at home. (I have no idea who the opponent will be.)

You can bet on each of the television networks announcing some of their high-profile games over the next week.

Brandon Hunt will interview for the Patriots' open GM job

Hunt will reportedly interview for the Patriots' kinda-sorta open GM job, which is not yet officially held by Eliot Wolf, but is expected to be.

Hunt has been a part of NFL front offices for almost 20 years. He played center and guard at Indiana University of Pennsylvania from 2000-03, and interned with the Steelers for a couple years during the 2005 and 2006 seasons before landing with the Houston Texans in a pro scouting role in 2007. He rejoined the Steelers in 2010, where he remained until the Eagles hired him two years ago to be their director of scouting.

In November of 2020, the NFL approved a proposal that rewards teams for developing minority coaches and front office executives who go on to become head coaches and general managers for other organizations. 

If a team loses a minority coach or executive to a head coach or general manager position with another team, they will receive a pair of third-round picks in return. They are called "Resolution JC-2A" picks, but function in a similar way to compensatory picks. Hunt is African-American.

If Hunt stays in Philly, then the Eagles will retain a key front office voice. If he lands the Pats' GM job, then the Eagles will be awarded a pair of Day 2 picks.

The Eagles are signing CB Shon Stephens

Per Andrew DiCecco: 

Stephens is former Steelers great Joey Porter's nephew. He had 8 INTs (1 pick-six) for DII Ferris State in 2023, as well as 8 INTs (2 pick-sixes) for West Liberty (WV) in 2022.

Ferris State's and West Liberty's websites both list him at 6'0, 180, but in an interview with TheDraftNetwork, Stephens said that he's 5'9. That would make him a slot corner prospect. He worked out at Michigan State's pro day and ran a 4.38. 

