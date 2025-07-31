Eagles game ball: Tanner McKee's quick release comes in handy, Ricks gets on turnover board

If you've been following Eagles camp developments, you know two things – they've been practicing in disgustingly hot temps, and the defense really seems to be coming along.

Not much changed Thursday as the Birds collaborated at the NovaCare Complex under the soupy humidity of a heat wave and, again, the defense caused some chaos for the offense.

Like we've done for every training camp practice, we're giving out game balls:



Offensive game ball: Tanner McKee, QB

McKee's game is predicated on getting the ball out quickly and accurately, and you could sense that McKee understood the assignment on a morning that was rough for the offense and for QBs.

His quick trigger really flashed on consecutive passes in 11-on-11s when he connected with Cameron Latu on a right-side seam-splitter, peppering the tight end with a nice lead pass that allowed Latu to make a catch in stride and pick up extra yards. On the very next snap, with the defense coming at him, McKee quickly delivered again, this time on the opposite side as he found towering wideout Johnny Wilson on a skinny post for another completion made in stride. McKee, in his third season and first as the official backup to Jalen Hurts, has so far looked more than capable of handling his promotion with Kenny Pickett gone to Cleveland. He's even showing adequate mobility and pocket navigation. On one snap, he was flushed to his right and kept his eyes downfield, releasing a deep pass just before going out of bounds but his ball to Kylen Granson was broken up rookie corner Mac McWilliams, who made a nice bat-down. On another completion, McKee hung onto the ball just long enough on a play action to lure in the defense before finding tight end Nick Muse wide open over the middle. Muse stayed on his feet despite almost falling and staggered to a few extra yards.

Defensive game ball: Eli Ricks, CB It's a make or break camp for the third-year corner, who has played in 23 games since making the team in 2023 as an undrafted free agent and has played 315 career snaps on defense. In a two-minute drill that starts the offense at the defense's 45-yard line, Ricks came up with a diving interception on an overthrown pass that initially appeared headed for either Saquon Barkley or Dallas Goedert on a shorter route. Ricks was in there with the first-team defense and tracked the ball as it soared toward him before getting low to scoop the pick – just the second interception thrown by Hurts since camp opened. Most of the corner attention at camp has centered on the battle between Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo to start opposite Quinyon Mitchell. Ricks is competing for an important backup spot, and has played fairly well. Philadelphia clearly liked him because it kept Ricks on the 53 all last season despite some bottom-roster tango when injuries required transactions. Honorable mention: Mac McWilliams, for the aforementioned PBU and overall looking alert and more seasoned than a typical Day 3 rookie corner. Interesting option in the dime.

