More Culture:

July 31, 2025

Borromini, Stephen Starr's new Italian restaurant, to open in August

The upscale menu and layout of the Rittenhouse spot were crafted by a team of award-winning chefs, designers and restaurateurs.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Borromini Stokes Architecture + Design/Philadelphia Historical Commission

Stephen Starr's newest Philadelphia restaurant, Borromini, is set to open in August. Above, a rendering of the Italian eatery in Rittenhouse.

Stephen Starr's newest Italian restaurant, Borromini, will debut in Rittenhouse in August.

While a specific opening date has yet to be announced, details were revealed this week about what guests can expect from the menu and layout, which were crafted by a team of award-winning chefs, designers and restaurateurs. 

MORE: Thrift store combs through former UArts building, hoping to reunite artists with their work

First announced last year, Borromini will be located on the north corner of Rittenhouse Square Park in the Alison Building, which housed Barnes & Noble for 26 years before its relocation in 2022.

The restaurant will have an "authentically Italian" wine and cocktail list and an upscale menu featuring a 100-layer lasagna, calamari calamarata and mafaldine al limone pasta dish

James Beard Award-winning chef Mark Ladner worked alongside Starr in designing the menu, even traveling to Italy to get firsthand inspiration for the restaurant's overall culinary experience. Julian Baker, an award-winning chef with experience at other Starr Restaurants locations, will step in as the executive chef of Borromini. 

The design was a collaboration between New York-based restaurateur Keith McNally and designer Ian McPheely. Multiple dining rooms will span two floors of the building at 1804 Walnut St., and additional patio seating will allow the restaurant to seat over 250 guests.

Borromini will be open for dinner Sundays through Wednesdays from 5-10 p.m. and from 5-11 p.m. between Thursdays and Saturdays. Lunch and brunch services are reportedly scheduled to begin later this year, according to press materials released this week. 

This will be Starr's 19th restaurant in Philadelphia, and the James Beard Award winner's first opening in the city since Fishtown's LMNO in 2021. 

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Rittenhouse Openings Food Italian Restaurants Starr Restaurants

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Geopolitics stock photo - iStock-2201179008.png

AI power shift and trade war reshape the global economy

Just In

Must Read

Business

Here's why a cheesesteak in Philly now costs $17

Beef Prices Cheesesteaks

Sponsored

9/26: Cooper’s Red Hot Gala returns

Limited - Cooper Gala Fireworks

Mental Health

'I just couldn't stop crying': How prison affects Black men's mental health long after they've been released

Black Men Mental health

Arts & Culture

Final design for Philly's Sadie T. M. Alexander statue unveiled

sadie alexander statue

Festivals

Philadelphia Film Festival returns Oct. 16-26

Philadelphia Film Festival 2025

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Phillies 'among the suitors' interested in Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley

Helsley 7.29.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved