Borromini, Stephen Starr's new Italian restaurant, to open in August

Stephen Starr's newest Italian restaurant, Borromini, will debut in Rittenhouse in August.

While a specific opening date has yet to be announced, details were revealed this week about what guests can expect from the menu and layout, which were crafted by a team of award-winning chefs, designers and restaurateurs.

First announced last year, Borromini will be located on the north corner of Rittenhouse Square Park in the Alison Building, which housed Barnes & Noble for 26 years before its relocation in 2022.

The restaurant will have an "authentically Italian" wine and cocktail list and an upscale menu featuring a 100-layer lasagna, calamari calamarata and mafaldine al limone pasta dish.

James Beard Award-winning chef Mark Ladner worked alongside Starr in designing the menu, even traveling to Italy to get firsthand inspiration for the restaurant's overall culinary experience. Julian Baker, an award-winning chef with experience at other Starr Restaurants locations, will step in as the executive chef of Borromini.

The design was a collaboration between New York-based restaurateur Keith McNally and designer Ian McPheely. Multiple dining rooms will span two floors of the building at 1804 Walnut St., and additional patio seating will allow the restaurant to seat over 250 guests.

Borromini will be open for dinner Sundays through Wednesdays from 5-10 p.m. and from 5-11 p.m. between Thursdays and Saturdays. Lunch and brunch services are reportedly scheduled to begin later this year, according to press materials released this week.

This will be Starr's 19th restaurant in Philadelphia, and the James Beard Award winner's first opening in the city since Fishtown's LMNO in 2021.