Stephen Starr is planning an Italian restaurant at the former Barnes & Noble on Rittenhouse Square

Restaurateur Stephen Starr plans to open an Italian trattoria inside the century-old Alison building on Rittenhouse Square, according to documents submitted to the Philadelphia Historical Commission. The restaurant would occupy the space that most recently housed a Barnes & Noble bookstore.

Developers behind the new restaurant, tentatively called Borromini, sought to replace the metal and plate-glass storefronts and add new windows, among other alterations to the building. The historical commission denied that proposal, but indicated it will approve a revised plan if the building's historic metal transoms and storefront bases are retained.

A Starr Restaurants spokesperson said Wednesday that Starr is "excited to be opening a new restaurant concept," but did not confirm any details about the project. Starr told the Inquirer he is targeting a January opening.

In a letter submitted to the historical commission, Stokes Architecture + Design said the restaurant is "seeking inspiration from mid-century Roman trattorias, a culture that is lively yet grounded in tradition."

A rendering shows the Borromini sign above awnings that cover sidewalk seating on Walnut Street. The restaurant's working name is a tribute to 17th century Italian architect Francesco Borromini, whose major works include the San Carlino and Oratorio dei Filippini buildings in Rome.

The architect for the new Italian restaurant told the historical commission they hope the project will add "to the layers of history" on Rittenhouse Square.

Constructed in 1924, the Alison building was once home to the Presbyterian Ministers' Fund, which is considered the oldest life insurance company in the country. The property's upper floors are luxury apartments that were renovated in 2015.

Barnes & Noble served as the anchor tenant of the Alison building for 26 years, occupying the first three floors, until the bookstore relocated to 1708 Chestnut St. last April.

Starr has two restaurants that border Rittenhouse Square and several others in the area. Barclay Prime steakhouse sits on the square's southeast corner and the French restaurant Parc is on the eastern side.

The Love, which serves American dishes, is just north of the square on 18th Street. The Dandelion, a British pub, is at the corner of 18th and Sansom streets and Continental Mid-town is at 18th and Chestnut streets.