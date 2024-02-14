Uber, Lyft drivers won't take riders to the airport today in national strike

Drivers from Uber and Lyft will not be making runs to the airport for a portion of the day Wednesday in a protest for better treatment.

Drivers in the Justice for App Workers Coalition will strike Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, refusing to give customers rides to the airport in 10 cities across the country, including Philadelphia. According to a post announcing the strike, drivers said they're seeking better pay, standing up to app companies that put profits before drivers and seeking a voice on the job.

"Uber, Lyft, and delivery drivers are TIRED of being mistreated by the app companies," drivers wrote in a blog post announcing the strike. "We’re sick of working 80 hours/week just to make ends meet, being constantly scared for our safety, and worrying about being deactivated with the click of a button."

Drivers are also refusing rides to the Newark International Airport, another airport used by travelers in the region, and the Pittsburgh International Airport.



In response to the planned protest, Uber said that driver earnings are strong, with many making $33 per "utilized hour" in the final quarter of 2023. Lyft, meanwhile, said that drivers make approximately $30.68 per hour of "engaged time." Just last week, Lyft also pledged that drivers would take home 70% or more of rider payments.

Justice for App Workers, meanwhile, said on its website that workers suffer while companies profit. Drivers in the organization want living wages, a safe work environment, quality healthcare, bathroom access, the right to form a union and an end to unfairly deactivating accounts.

For those expecting an out-of-town visitor, drivers are also striking in Austin, Chicago, Hartford, Miami, Orlando, Rhode Island and Tampa.