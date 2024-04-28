Report: Eagles to sign OT Mekhi Becton

April 28, 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles are signing offensive tackle Mekhi Becton to a one year deal worth "up to" $5.5 million, according to a report from ESPN.
Offensive line help in Philadelphia: Former Jets first-round draft choice Mekhi Becton plans to sign a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million with the Eagles, pending a physical Monday, per his agents Alan Herman and Jared Fox. Becton is expected to be the Eagles swing tackle. pic.twitter.com/3GFyNupDOb— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2024
Becton is a mammoth 6'7, 364-pound tackle who was a first-round selection (11th overall) of the Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft. His career got off to a promising start when he played reasonably well as a rookie at left tackle. However, he suffered a knee injury Week 1 in 2021 and missed the rest of the season. In 2022, he moved to right tackle but was injured during training camp and missed the entire season. He then reportedly ballooned to around 400 pounds.
In 2023, he dropped weight and started in 16 games.
Awesome: #Jets Mekhi Becton, who weighted 400 pounds a couple of years ago, has transformed his body and slimmed down to about 350 pounds after some hard work. (ESPN)— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 2, 2023
Becton still has the potential to be a star tackle in the NFL with this right mindset. pic.twitter.com/HjVEsctEvF
PFF had him down for 12 sacks allowed and 18 (!) penalties in 2023.
The Eagles were expected to draft an offensive tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft, but that did not happen. Instead, they signed Becton, who will have a chance to become their swing tackle in 2024.
