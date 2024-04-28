Report: Eagles to sign OT Mekhi Becton

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing offensive tackle Mekhi Becton to a one year deal worth "up to" $5.5 million, according to a report from ESPN.

"Up to" $5.5 million is of course coming from the agents. To be determined what the real numbers are.

Becton is a mammoth 6'7, 364-pound tackle who was a first-round selection (11th overall) of the Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft. His career got off to a promising start when he played reasonably well as a rookie at left tackle. However, he suffered a knee injury Week 1 in 2021 and missed the rest of the season. In 2022, he moved to right tackle but was injured during training camp and missed the entire season. He then reportedly ballooned to around 400 pounds.

In 2023, he dropped weight and started in 16 games.

PFF had him down for 12 sacks allowed and 18 (!) penalties in 2023.

The Eagles were expected to draft an offensive tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft, but that did not happen. Instead, they signed Becton, who will have a chance to become their swing tackle in 2024.

