More Health:

February 13, 2024

With grocery prices soaring, this Kensington nonprofit is working to combat food insecurity in Philly

The Sunday Love Project runs a store that provides free produce, paper goods and hygiene products. It helps 100 people each day

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Nonprofits Poverty
Greater Goods Grocery Margaux Murphy/The Sunday Love Project

A child selects free groceries with her family at The Sunday Love Project's grocery store in Kensington.

One way to send a Valentine to the City of Brotherly Love – the poorest big city in the nation, and in the state with the fastest rising food costs – is by donating to a group that feeds local families and children in need.

Spiking local food costs are aggravating the financial crisis that disproportionately impacts communities of color and more than 350,000 Philadelphia residents every day – including 100,000 children, according to the Philadelphia Poverty Action Fund.

Grocery prices in Pennsylvania have risen at twice the rate of many others, topping out at a rate of 8.2% over the past year, according to a recent report from Consumer Affairs. New Jersey's rate ranked fifth, at 6.8%. 

The Sunday Love Project, a nonprofit that runs a free grocery store in Kensington, is trying to combat these statistics.

Sunday Love opened Greater Goods in 2022, allowing families and individuals to shop for free once a week. Greater Goods serves an average of 100 people a day who receive approximately $40 to $45 worth of groceries, paper goods, cleaning and personal hygiene products at a time, according to Sunday Love founder Margaux Murphy.

Funded by individual donations and other sources, such as community grants and awards, Greater Goods products enable families and individuals to make multiple fresh meals a week, Murphy said. Greater Goods offers produce and meat that may not be available at neighborhood bodegas or may be prohibitively expensive at other grocery stores.

"We don't want to be an ordinary (food) pantry in which people visit us and rely on us for the rest of their lives," said Leah Santos, the liver tumor coordinator for the Liver Transplant Team at the Hospital of University of Pennsylvania, who sits on Sunday Love's board. "We want people to use us as a bridge to eating healthier, as a bridge to their community, as a bridge to maybe finding employment."

Santos, who is also a registered nurse, said food insecurity keeps people locked into poverty, since a diet high in saturated fat and sugar can lead to chronic diseases, such as diabetes, that in turn can lead to unemployment and financial strain.

"We always prioritize the dignity of the neighbors that we see," Santos said. "They want to feel valued as well, and for some folks that isn't standing in line for a free food resource" indefinitely – although Greater Goods may act as a safety net, sometimes helping people as they near the end of their monthly state benefits, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children.

"We really try to have stuff that is not covered by WIC and SNAP," such as feminine products and diapers, Murphy said.

Volunteers such as Santos – who showed up with food and blankets at an emergency shelter Sunday Love had set up during a code blue in 2018 and "never left" – help staff Greater Goods and also may act as resources to neighbors, Santos said.

Greater Goods needs three volunteers each day. People can sign up on Sunday Love's website.

The Sunday Love Project is in the final moments of its annual fundraising campaign. People who wish to help can donate directly to the nonprofit or purchase items for Greater Goods from its Amazon wish list. They also can buy tickets to the Feb. 27 Winkel Fundraiser for Sunday Love.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Nonprofits Poverty Philadelphia Homelessness Grocery Stores Food Poverty Inflation Food Accessibility Kensington

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman on bike getting ECG

A personal approach to outpatient cardiac rehab
Limited - Cooper -Moorestown Campus Exterior

Phase 2 of Cooper University Health Care’s Moorestown Campus coming this spring

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

I-95 South to close for 36 hours in late February as capping project continues
Penns Landing Park

Health News

Phase 2 of Cooper's Moorestown Campus coming this spring
Limited - Cooper -Moorestown Campus Exterior

Healthy Eating

Eating the Atlantic diet may reduce belly fat, lower cholesterol
Atlantic diet salmon

TV

'The Bachelor' heads to Malta, where Joey Graziadei faces awkward 2-on-1 date
joey graziadei bachelor malta

Flyers

Five thoughts: Flyers come from behind, top Coyotes for fourth straight win
Scott-Laughton-Game-Winner-Flyers-Coyotes-2.12.24-NHL.jpg

Food & Drink

Dinner at Academy of Natural Sciences to show how your eating habits can reduce climate change
Carbon Neutral Dinner

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved