Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Harrison Bader in another trade with Minnesota Twins

The Phillies are trading for Minnesota Twins outfielder Harrison Bader, according to a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN. According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Phillies are sending outfield prospect Hendry Mendez and pitching prospect Geremy Villoria in exchange for Bader.

So, in the span of two days, the Phillies and Twins have made a pair of trades to help solidify the Phillies' key weaknesses: after acquiring superstar closer Jhoan Duran on Wednesday night to stabilize their bullpen, the Phillies have bolstered a shaky outfield by acquiring the right-handed-hitting Bader.

Bader, 31, is slashing .258/.339/.439 this season with nearly identical numbers against righty pitchers and southpaws. In his career, Bader has been far more effective against left-handed pitching, which makes him an ideal fit for a Phillies team desperate to find Brandon Marsh a platoon partner. His signature ability has been his defense; Bader, who won a Gold Glove in 2021, has been excellent in center field and recently left field. His contract contains a $10 million mutual option for 2026, making him likely to be a free agent at the end of this season.

With the potential promotion of top outfield prospect Justin Crawford looming, the outlook on the grass is beginning to become more clear for the Phillies: Bader and Marsh platooning with Crawford and Nick Castellanos playing every day. If the 21-year-old Crawford does get called up and proves to be overwhelmed in the majors, Bader can hold down an everyday role if his production against lefties and righties holds up.

