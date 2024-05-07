Eagles 2025 mock draft roundup

Let's squeeze every last drop out of the mock draft page view cash cow, shall we?

Pick 25: Emery Jones, Jr., OT, LSU (Dane Brugler, The Athletic)

In this past draft class, there were three teams (Notre Dame, Penn State, Washington) that had two offensive tackles selected in the top 100. LSU has a chance to see both of its OTs drafted in the first round next April.

#JimmySays: Offensive tackle will be a position to watch all draft season long again.

Pick 25: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State (Jordan Reid, ESPN)

The Eagles are always looking to add pass-rushers. Dennis-Sutton's draft stock is still very much a projection, but he has all the tools to make a major leap in 2024. At 6-5 and 258 pounds, he generated 24 pressures, 8 tackles for loss and 2 forced fumbles in 2023 despite starting only three games.

#JimmySays: Brandon Graham is playing his last NFL season and Josh Sweat will likely be on another team in 2025.

Pick 24: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia (Ryan Wilson, CBS)

Milum is an athletic tackle who plays with good technique as both a run and pass blocker, and he has the potential to take his game to another level with a strong 2024 season.

#JimmySays: I should maybe note here that I've never heard of most of these guys.

Pick 26: Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon (Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman, PFF)

Stewart battled through injuries at Texas A&M last season, but he has a chance to have a huge season at Oregon. The former top-10 recruit earned a 73.7 receiving grade as a sophomore. He is a terrific route runner and, when healthy, has shown an ability to make tacklers miss. The Eagles take a chance on a potentially dynamic weapon to fill out their receiver room.

#JimmySays: A.J. Brown is signed through 2029 and DeVonta Smith is signed through 2028. The Eagles probably don't have to spend a major resource on a receiver for a while.

Pick 26: Earnest Greene III, OT, Georgia (Eric Froton, NBC Sports)

Pick 26: Originally recruited as a guard, Greene (6-4, 320 pounds) redshirted as a freshman in 2022 before starting every game at LT in 2023 and earning First Team Freshman All-American recognition for his standout play. Greene allowed just one sack and 14 pressures over 454 pass block reps last year while starting every game for the Dawgs. He would ideally be able to step right in and contribute alongside the several other ex-Georgia players on Philadelphia’s roster.

#JimmySays: One of these other mocks (can't remember which one, and I'm not looking for it again, sorry) had Greene as the No. 1 overall pick.

Pick 25: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia (Keff Ciardello, PFN)

The Philadelphia Eagles have had a fair share of success taking Georgia Bulldogs in the first round so they continue that pattern with Malaki Starks. The first safety off the board, Starks has been one of the nation’s top playmakers since he was a true freshman in 2022, recording five INTs and 14 total PBUs in his first two years of college.

#JimmySays: Jalen Carter looks like a baller. I'm not so sure the other Georgia players the Eagles have drafted are success stories so far.

Pick 28: Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona (The 33rd Team)

The Philadelphia Eagles need to find a future replacement for Lane Johnson, who will turn 34 in May. One option could be Jonah Savaiinaea, the starting right tackle for Arizona last season. He has experience playing guard, and his size (6-foot-5, 330 pounds) suggests that might be his best spot in the NFL. But he should be an early-round selection next year with his strong hands and powerful base.

#JimmySays: A versatile guard-tackle made sense for the Eagles in the 2024 draft. A pure tackle prospect will make more sense in 2025 on the premise that (a) Lane will be a year closer to retirement, and (b) maybe the Eagles will have RG figured out by then.

