Jason Kelce to bartend again in Sea Isle City to raise money for Eagles Autism Foundation

April 24, 2024
He's bested Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania, cruised the Philly area in his new Tesla Cybertruck and lost his Super Bowl ring in a kiddie pool of chili, and now, we know Jason Kelce's next retirement move: celebrity bartending.
This hobby is actually an old one for the former Eagle, who has slung drinks in Sea Isle City for the past three years to raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation. He's set to return for another round at the Ocean Drive bar on Wednesday, June 26.
Kylie Kelce teased the return on her Instagram Story, posting photos tagged at the Yacht Club of Sea Isle City and a short video of an empty bar with the text "IYKYK 6/26." The Ocean Drive confirmed the date, but further details are not available at this time.
Last year's event, which included a raffle and auction, raised more than $375,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation. The slate for the 2024 bash may be TBD, but if past festivities are any indication, you could chug a beer with Kelce — or at least watch him enter the scene with a tray of Jell-O shots and the "Rocky" theme on blast.
Wednesday, June 26
Ocean Drive
3915 Landis Ave, Sea Isle City, NJ
