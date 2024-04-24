Jason Kelce to bartend again in Sea Isle City to raise money for Eagles Autism Foundation

He's bested Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania, cruised the Philly area in his new Tesla Cybertruck and lost his Super Bowl ring in a kiddie pool of chili, and now, we know Jason Kelce's next retirement move: celebrity bartending.

This hobby is actually an old one for the former Eagle, who has slung drinks in Sea Isle City for the past three years to raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation. He's set to return for another round at the Ocean Drive bar on Wednesday, June 26.