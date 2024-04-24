More Events:

April 24, 2024

Jason Kelce to bartend again in Sea Isle City to raise money for Eagles Autism Foundation

The retired football star will make his annual appearance at Ocean Drive on June 26. Last year, he chugged a 30-ounce beer in less than 6 seconds.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Fundraisers
Jason Kelce bartending Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY SPORTS

Jason Kelce may be retired, but he's still raising money for the Eagles Autism Foundation with his latest bartending shift at the Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City.

He's bested Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania, cruised the Philly area in his new Tesla Cybertruck and lost his Super Bowl ring in a kiddie pool of chili, and now, we know Jason Kelce's next retirement move: celebrity bartending.

This hobby is actually an old one for the former Eagle, who has slung drinks in Sea Isle City for the past three years to raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation. He's set to return for another round at the Ocean Drive bar on Wednesday, June 26.

MORE: Leslie Odom, Jr. to perform in Philadelphia next month

Kylie Kelce teased the return on her Instagram Story, posting photos tagged at the Yacht Club of Sea Isle City and a short video of an empty bar with the text "IYKYK 6/26." The Ocean Drive confirmed the date, but further details are not available at this time.

Last year's event, which included a raffle and auction, raised more than $375,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation. The slate for the 2024 bash may be TBD, but if past festivities are any indication, you could chug a beer with Kelce — or at least watch him enter the scene with a tray of Jell-O shots and the "Rocky" theme on blast.

Team 62 Fundraiser

Wednesday, June 26
Ocean Drive
3915 Landis Ave, Sea Isle City, NJ 

Have a news tip? Let us know.

