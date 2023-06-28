More Culture:

June 28, 2023

Jason Kelce chugs 30-ounce beer in 5.7 seconds for charity

The Eagles legend and his brother, Travis, are in Sea Isle City for an Eagles Autism Foundation fundraiser and their new Beer Bowl competition

Michael Tanenbaum
Eagles center Jason Kelce won a beer chugging contest Wednesday morning in Sea Isle City as part of a day of activities that will raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Jason Kelce's list of impressive accomplishments got a bit longer on Wednesday morning, when he absolutely inhaled a 30-ounce mug of beer in a matter of seconds. At least it's for a good cause.

For days, there had been debate online and on the radio about who could chug beer faster — Kelce, the All-Pro center for the Eagles, or SportsRadio 94WIP host and producer James Seltzer. Kelce put any doubts about his drinking prowess to rest in Sea Isle City, downing his mug of beer in 5.7 seconds.

MORE: Philly native David Corenswet to play Clark Kent in DC's 'Superman: Legacy' film

The showdown kicked off festivities for Kelce's third annual Jersey Shore fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation, which raises money for innovative autism research and care programs. Over the past few years, Kelce has gone to Sea Isle City's Ocean Drive to guest bartend. This year, Kelce and his younger brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, are hosting a competition sponsored by their hit podcast "New Heights." Wednesday's so-called Beer Bowl features a day filled with beer chugging, beer pong and flip cup. Teams were chosen by fans submitting videos to the podcast with creative names and themes. The winning team gets $50,000 and a "New Heights" trophy.

At last year's event, Kelce raised $100,000, chipped in another $50,000 and was joined by his brother and fellow Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata.

For a long while after finishing the beer, video shows Kelce bent over with his hands on his knees trying to keep it all down. Seltzer gave a valiant effort, but Kelce's strategy of double-clutching the mug might have been the difference-maker. With that much beer, you really have to lean on gravity to help get the flow going. Seltzer was out there properly chugging his beer with the mug in one hand, while Kelce wisely just dumped the whole thing down his gullet. 

Travis Kelce can be seen shaking his head at the podcast table. At that moment, he probably realized he'd need to do the heavy lifting to steward the event since Jason immediately got bombed.

Jason Kelce will be bartending at Ocean Drive from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday. General admission to the event is first come first serve, with a $10 donation at the door. 

Michael Tanenbaum
