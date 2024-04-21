More Events:

April 21, 2024

Leslie Odom Jr. to perform in Philadelphia next month

The 'Hamilton' actor, who grew up in Philly, will sing at Miller Theater on May 1.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
leslie odom jr concert

'Hamilton' star Leslie Odom, Jr., who grew up in Philadelphia, will perform a concert at the Miller Theater on Wednesday, May 1.

Leslie Odom, Jr. is bringing his famously smooth vocals back to Philadelphia next month.

As part of Odom's "My Favorite Things" tour, the entertainer will perform at the Miller Theater (formerly known as the Merriam Theater) on Wednesday, May 1. Tickets, which start at $49, can be purchased now online.

Odom, who grew up in East Oak Lane and attended the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts, has earned Tony and Grammy awards and been nominated for multiple Emmys and Oscars. He's best known for his breakout role as Aaron Burr in the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton," which first premiered in 2015.

He has since earned acclaim for his portrayal of Sam Cooke in Amazon's "One Night in Miami." He can also be seen in films such as "The Sopranos" prequel "The Many Saints of Newark," Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" and the sequel "The Exorcist: Believer." 

He recently returned to Broadway for a limited revival of the comedic play "Purlie Victorious." Last holiday season, he showed off his pipes on "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham's Apple TV+ Christmas special. Odom's fifth full-length album, "When A Crooner Dies," was released in November.

Odom was named to Time's "100 Most Influential People of 2024" list earlier this month, and joined Philly's Walk of Fame in 2023.

An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr.

Wednesday, May 1
7 p.m. | Tickets start at $49
Miller Theater
250 S. Broad St., Philadelphia

