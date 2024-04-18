Questlove scores DJ gig at 'Abbott Elementary' in latest episode

As "Abbott Elementary" viewers can attest, you never know what famous face you'll see strolling the halls of the fictional Philly public school.

So far on Season 3, Bradley Cooper took part in a classroom's show-and-tell, and the Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham spoke to students and staff via Zoom. During the latest episode, Questlove made his own "Abbott" debut.



The Philly native Roots drummer made a cameo during Episode 10, "2 Ava 2 Fest." The episode centered on Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) as she wrestles with the decision of whether to move forward with a full-time position at the school district, thereby leaving her teaching role at Abbott behind. Meanwhile, Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) is planning the school's second annual open house, which she has cheekily dubbed "Ava Fest."

Ava wants to outdo last year's Ava Fest, making it "over the top" and even "unhinged," and informs her staff she has invited Questlove to perform.

"I found a way to top last year," Ava tells them. "I got a Root! Philadelphia's own Questlove."

But it's a principal-who-cried-wolf scenario, since Ava promised last year that Philly native R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan was going to perform at Ava Fest. She didn't. Ava tries to argue that this year will be different since she and Questlove go way back.

Ava says she met Questlove — whom she describes as her "best friend" and "occasional pickleball partner" — at a party in the 2000s while she was dating Allen Iverson. Questlove apparently complimented Ava's "natural rhythm," and they decided to start a band together.

"So, you're saying you're a founding member of the Roots?," Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) asks.

"More like the founder," Ava replies. "Well, I quit to save the band. I almost Yoko Ono'd them."



The teachers are still not totally convinced that Questlove will show up, and prepare alternate forms of entertainment in case Ava is once again lying. At the festival, the crowd begins getting antsy after Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) performs a round of not-so-great impressions.

"They better not have lured us down here again with the promise of seeing a well-known and respected R&B and/or rap artist," one disgruntled audience member says.



But just as Barbara is disparaging Ava for her ongoing lies, in walks Questlove himself. After engaging in an intricate handshake with the principal, he tells her staff that everything she'd been telling them is in fact true, including the fact that they started the Roots together.

Gilles Mingasson/Disney On 'Abbott Elementary,' Questlove makes a special appearance at Ava Fest to play some beats for the crowd.

"Do I know the Ava Coleman? Of course," he tells them. "I mean, I was just talking to Allen Iverson the other day about how, without her, our lives would have never been the same."

Questlove then hops on the Ava Fest stage and begins spinning "Move Your Feet" by Junior Senior as the crowd roars.

Fans on social media were pleasantly surprised by the latest Philly-area celeb to grace their screens via the sitcom, especially since Ava's flippant stories about her past were vindicated for once.

James, who plays Ava, also commented on how Questlove's appearance sheds some light on her character's Philly-centric past.

"I also like that this episode goes deeper into Ava lore and you find out a little bit more about her background," James told the Hollywood Reporter. "It’s like, duh, of course Ava was a fly girl back in the day. She knows people and she’s Philly famous. So when Questlove shows up, it’s like no big deal. She’s like, 'What’s up Quest?' which is a gag at the teachers a little bit, who didn’t believe that she knew him."

"Abbott Elementary," the Emmy-winning sitcom by West Philly native Brunson, airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC and can be streamed on Hulu.