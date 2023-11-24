More Culture:

November 24, 2023

Leslie Odom Jr. duets 'Please Come Home for Christmas' with 'Ted Lasso' star in new holiday special

'Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas' is now streaming on Apple TV+

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Specials
Hannah Waddingham Leslie Odom Jr. Provided image/Apple TV+

Leslie Odom, Jr. and Hannah Waddingham sing together on the stage of the London Coliseum.

One of Philly's best-known crooners sings a holiday tune in the latest Apple TV+ special.

"Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas" hit the streamer on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend. Though the holiday special naturally centers on Waddingham, the British star of "Ted Lasso," it features transatlantic talent including Leslie Odom, Jr.

MORE: How to watch the animated film 'A Philly Special Christmas Special,' which stars Eagles players

Odom joins Waddingham for a duet of "Please Come Home for Christmas," the bluesy ballad originally recorded by Charles Brown in 1960. But this is hardly Odom's first foray into seasonal music. The actor, who grew up in East Oak Lane and attended the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts, has recorded two holiday albums of his own. "Simply Christmas" was released in 2016, followed by "The Christmas Album" in 2020.

In the special, Odom and Waddingham sing together on the stage of the London Coliseum, holding hands through some of the performance.

"I literally look like I've won a competition," she told the Los Angeles Times. "'Please Come Home for Christmas' was on Leslie Odom Jr.'s album ('Simply Christmas'), and it made my head go dizzy. I thought, 'I have to sing that with him.'"

Odom's appearance was also a boon for Waddingham's daughter, who is apparently a big "Hamilton" fan. Odom won a Tony for his role as Aaron Burr in the hip-hop musical. 

"I asked my daughter who she would like me to sing with, and she's obsessed with 'Hamilton,'" Waddingham told The Hollywood Reporter. "I had barely finished my sentence, and she went, 'Please, can we have Leslie Odom Jr., mummy?' And I went, 'I really don’t know because he’s super busy and on the other side of the world, but I’m going to ask.' And the thrill to get Leslie was just insane."

It's been a busy month for Odom, who also released his fifth studio album, "When a Crooner Dies," last week. He is currently starring in a limited Broadway revival of the comedic play "Purlie Victorious" through early 2024. "The Exorcist: Believer," which stars Odom and is a direct sequel to the 1973 horror classic, debuted in October.


Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Specials United States Leslie Odom Jr. Apple TV Holidays

Videos

Featured

Small business owner calculating expenses

Put a money market to work for your small business
Limited - Fashion District Philadelphia - Cube Area

Experience Fashion District Philadelphia during the holidays

Just In

Must Read

Development

Boathouse Row will remain dark through early 2024 as upgrades to LED lights stall
Boathouse Row lights replaced

Sponsored

See 'The Nutcracker' this holiday season
Limited - The Nutcracker - Philadelphia Ballet 2023

Health News

Alzheimer's risk increases with rise in this 'hidden' body fat, researchers find
visceral fat alzheimer's

Food & Drink

How to make a classic Pennsylvania Dutch dessert for Thanksgiving
Shoofly pie

Phillies

MLB free agency: A look at the Phillies' best relief pitching options
Hector-Neris-Astros-Phillies_112123_USAT

Performances

Rolling Stones to rock Lincoln Financial Field in 2024
Rolling Stones concert

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved