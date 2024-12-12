Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in North Philly last summer

One of two men wanted by police for their alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of Heather Rainey, who was found dead in Poplar last summer, has been arrested.

Tysean Forsythe, 21, has been charged with murder and related offenses, police said. He was arrested Wednesday on the 1900 block of East Allegheny Avenue in Kensington after officers encountered him while investigating a stolen car on the 2000 block of East Wishart Street and recognized him as a fugitive.

Rainey, 47, was found with a gunshot wound to her chest on the 700 block of West Poplar Street on June 22 at 11 p.m. Her 2017 Dodge Durango was at the scene and still running, investigators said. One of its windows was smashed and a hammer was sitting on top of the vehicle.

Since then, police had been searching for two men, ages 18-25, that frequent Fifth and Cumberland streets in North Philly. Investigators identified Forsythe as one of the suspects and obtained an arrest warrant.

Forsythe also has been charged with, conspiracy, carjacking and robbery, police said.