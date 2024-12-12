More News:

December 12, 2024

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in North Philly last summer

Tysean Forsythe, 21, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the death of Heather Rainey. Police are still looking for a second suspect.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Heather Rainey homicide Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Tysean Forsythe, 21, was arrested Wednesday for his alleged role in the shooting death of Heather Rainey, a 47-year-old woman who was found dead in Poplar on June 22.

One of two men wanted by police for their alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of Heather Rainey, who was found dead in Poplar last summer, has been arrested. 

Tysean Forsythe, 21, has been charged with murder and related offenses, police said. He was arrested Wednesday on the 1900 block of East Allegheny Avenue in Kensington after officers encountered him while investigating a stolen car on the 2000 block of East Wishart Street and recognized him as a fugitive.

Rainey, 47, was found with a gunshot wound to her chest on the 700 block of West Poplar Street on June 22 at 11 p.m. Her 2017 Dodge Durango was at the scene and still running, investigators said. One of its windows was smashed and a hammer was sitting on top of the vehicle.

Since then, police had been searching for two men, ages 18-25, that frequent Fifth and Cumberland streets in North Philly. Investigators identified Forsythe as one of the suspects and obtained an arrest warrant. 

Forsythe also has been charged with, conspiracy, carjacking and robbery, police said. 

