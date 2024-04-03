Arnold Schwarzenegger seems unimpressed by Jason Kelce's new stainless steel Tesla cybertruck

For the past week, people have been speculating online about whether a video shows Jason Kelce driving a Tesla Cybertruck along a Philly-area highway.

Is that Kelce's bearded profile visible through the truck's tinted windows? And would the Eagles legend really drive one of those things?

"I just got it," Jason said during Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, joined by his brother Travis Kelce and guest Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The angular, stainless steel, electric pickup trucks hit the market last November, making them still relatively uncommon out on the roads. A long wait list to get them was fueled by years of hype from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who described the trucks as "apocalypse-proof." The price tag ranges between about $80,000-$100,000, depending on how it is equipped.

Public opinion on Cybertrucks is divided, with some disenchanted by all things Musk and others impressed by the car's performance specs. The attention-grabbing design is the kind of thing that people consider an extension of personality.

"As authority to all the cool s*** in the world, what are your thoughts on the new Cybertruck?" Travis asked Schwarzenegger. "Is it cool? Is it weird? Is it too futuristic?"

"When it comes to trucks, I like the old kind of stuff better. I think it looks cooler ... I still love my Hummers," the "Terminator" actor and former California governor said.

Jason seems to realize that being an early adopter of something so eccentric comes with unsolicited reactions — much like fame, in general — but he was incredibly quick to point out that he's still the proud owner of a 1997 Chevy Silverado. He also seems pretty happy with the way his Cybertruck accelerates.

"It just takes off," he said.

This week, YouTube vlogger Thomas Remo of the Gear Down channel made news when his Cybertruck's steering system failed less than a mile after he drove it off the lot for the first time. Remo had immediately attempted to test his truck's "beast mode" that zooms the vehicle from zero to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds.

Tesla has tried to discourage the lucrative resale of Cybertrucks as the company ramps up production of the vehicles, aiming to make about 250,000 per year. Love them or hate them, they're going to be much more common.

As for Kelce, driving a Cybertruck is a pretty conspicuous move for a man who will now be recognized not only everywhere he goes, but everywhere he's going. The hungry dog has done enough running fast. Maybe don't egg him on to drive that way.

Watch Jason and Travis Kelce interview Arnold Schwarzenegger on this week's episode of "New Heights" below: