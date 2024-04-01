Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly make stop in Philly on Easter

Rumors often fly about pop star Taylor Swift, but we hope this one is true: Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce were reportedly seen in the area over the weekend.

Eagle eyes (pun intended) spotted the couple at the Philadelphia airport on Sunday morning, though no pictures have surfaced yet. The visit wasn't a long one as the singer is due Monday night at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in Los Angeles, where she is nominated for nine awards, the most of any artist.

Philly blogger and event photographer HughE Dillon tweeted that Swift, a Berks County native, and Kelce, who recently won another Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, flew in Sunday around 9 a.m. by way of Atlantic Aviation, the operator that handles private and corporate flights to and from Philadelphia International. They stayed at the Four Seasons hotel before leaving this morning around 10 a.m. It seems likely that the visit was a pit stop on the way to the awards, as the couple was just seen a few days ago vacationing in the Bahamas.

Dillon and other internet sleuths have speculated that Swift and Kelce were in town to spend Easter with Travis' brother, former Eagle Jason Kelce, and wife Kylie, who live in Haverford, Delaware County. The trip is plausible based on geography, but neither couple has confirmed they were together for the holiday on Sunday. Perhaps Jason and Travis will discuss the details of he visit on an upcoming episode of their "New Heights" podcast.

Kylie was also on a tight schedule this weekend. She was in New York City on Monday morning for an appearance on NBC's "Today" show, where she discussed her work with the Eagles Autism Foundation. April is Autism Acceptance Month.

Asked about the Swift and her brother in-law on the show, Kelce said that it has been "amazing" to watch their relationship grow.

"Ultimately, if Trav is happy, we’re happy," Kelce said. "We are always cheering on Uncle Trav. It’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field, but it’s been amazing."

Jason Kelce retired from from the Eagles last month, and interviewers noted that their three children won't really remember their dad playing football professionally. In response, Kylie Kelce said that her kids aren't really old enough to understand why people stop their dad to take pictures, but she hopes to convey their father's legacy as they grow up.

"I hope that, ultimately, they end up understanding that their dad had an impact on Philadelphia in a way that was wholesome, and that he understood the city enough that he wanted to stay there and raise a family there and enough that he loves the people that he worked with and will continue to love them," Kelce said.

Jason Kelce also continues to make news in his retirement. The Athletic reported last week that ESPN is "aggressively pursuing" Kelce to be part of the network's Monday Night Football pregame show. The New York Post also has reported that Amazon Prime, CBS and NBC are interested in making the retired Philadelphia Eagle a part of their NFL broadcasts.