March 31, 2024

'Bachelor' star Joey Graziadei to appear on ABC's '9-1-1' on Thursday

The Collegeville native will play himself on the upcoming episode of the drama, which features a limo entrance gone wrong

PhillyVoice Staff
joey graziadei bachelor 9-1-1 abc Chris Willard/Disney

Joey Graziadei, the Montgomery County-native 'Bachelor' star, will play himself during a cameo on an upcoming episode of ABC drama series '9-1-1.'

Joey Graziadei's tenure as "The Bachelor" came to a joyous end last week when he handed out his final rose and got engaged. The Collegeville-native tennis instructor will make one more appearance on ABC this week, on a different TV show. 

Graziadei will make a cameo on the drama series "9-1-1" on Thursday at 8 p.m. during the fourth episode of Season 7, titled "Buck Bothered and Bewildered." Based on behind-the-scenes photos, "Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer and the franchise's legendary Bachelor Mansion will be in the episode as well.

"9-1-1," which originally aired on FOX before moving to ABC this season, explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders, including dispatchers, police officers and firefighters. The drama stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Kenneth Choi and Jennifer Love Hewitt. The idea for a "Bachelor" and "9-1-1" crossover was reportedly pitched by Hewitt, who plays 9-1-1 operator Maddie and is a real-life fan of the "Bachelor" franchise, Entertainment Weekly reported. 

In the upcoming episode, the team must "rescue a woman who’s stuck on receiving a rose at an iconic mansion." A promo for the episode teases that Palmer is the one to call 9-1-1 after a contestant glues herself to the driveway during the limo entrances on Night 1 of a fictionalized version of Graziadei's season of "The Bachelor."

"I don’t think many people can say that they get two Night 1s as a lead," Graziadei wrote on Instagram.

According to the show's co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear, Thursday's episode will mesh together the vibes of both series.

"We actually brought in the 'Bachelor' crew to shoot the first part of that case, so that it really was 'The Bachelor,'" Minear told EW. "And then we go into '9-1-1' world when they have to call 9-1-1."

Graziadei's acting debut comes on the heels of the Season 28 finale last Monday, which saw him proposing to Kelsey Anderson after an emotional breakup with runner-up Daisy Kent. Graziadei and Anderson are still going strong, and Graziadei plans to spend some time living in his fiancée's hometown of New Orleans before the couple move to New York City together.

Check out a preview of Graziadei's cameo on "9-1-1" below: 

