Here's what happened during the finale of Joey Graziadei's 'Bachelor' season

All good things must come to an end, including Joey Graziadei's season of "The Bachelor."

On Monday, the Season 28 finale saw the final two contestants — Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent — meeting the Collegeville native's family before he decided who he was going to propose to, and an unprecedented ending played out. Along with lots of tears and an engagement ring, the episode included the live "After the Final Rose" show featuring interviews with the stars of the season and the announcement of "The Bachelorette."

The live audience — which included fan-favorite "Bachelor" franchise stars like Delco's Susan Noles and Philly's Lauren Hollinger — was shown throughout the episode to offer reaction shots to further underscore what host Jesse Palmer referred to as a "shocking conclusion" to Graziadei's season.

At the start of the episode, Palmer warned the audience and viewers at home to grab their tissues and strap in for a ending that's never happened before in the franchise, and one that just so happened to fall on the 22nd birthday of the first-ever season of "The Bachelor."

So, was the ending really as shocking as trailers made it seem, or was it all crafty editing playing tricks on viewers? Let's dive in. Here's what happened during "The Bachelor" Season 28 finale:

As always, proceed with caution if you haven't yet tuned in to the episode, because spoilers are obviously ahead.

Back in Tulum, Mexico, Graziadei ponders his relationships with Anderson and Kent. He reflects on Anderson as a "bright light" and Kent as someone who's had a "hold" on him from the start of the season. He says he's falling in love with both women.

"This is hands-down the biggest week of my life," Graziadei says in an interview. "In a few days I'll be getting down on one knee and proposing and hopefully getting engaged. At this point I have a lot of feelings of nerves, being scared, having shadows of doubt. But I'm not running away from it, because I just feel really good about where I'm at with both Daisy and Kelsey and I can see a future with both of them."

Daisy and Kelsey meet Joey's family

Before Graziadei can get to that point of proposing, he has to introduce his two remaining bachelorettes to his family, who are very important to him. Graziadei previously met Kent's family in Becker, Minnesota, and Anderson's family in New Orleans, Lousiana. Graziadei's parents, two sisters and brother-in-law join him in Graziadei to meet Kent and Anderson and provide insight.

Graziadei tells his family about his relationships with each of the ladies, before they meet each other, and also opens up about his fears of hurting either of them. He says that he's holding out on saying "I love you" until there's only one woman remaining.

"How can you sit here and ask someone to give everything and then you're the one that just takes it away?," Graziadei asks his family.

His fam also express their anxieties that Graziadei will get his heart broken, which was a fear of theirs back when Graziadei was a contestant on "The Bachelorette." But, they are reassured by the way that Graziadei speaks so highly of the final two.

"I'm tearing up because I've never heard you talk about anyone like this before," his older sister, Carly Monzo, says as she gets emotional. "So I'm excited and I'm hopeful." John Fleenor/Disney John Fleenor/Disney During the finale, Joey Graziadei seeks his family's advice after they meet Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson.

Kent is first up to meet Graziadei's family. The couple tell the fam about their first date — which was the first one-on-one of the whole season — and journey so far. She also says how Graziadei's caring response when she told him about her hearing loss and cochlear implant "changed everything" for her. Graziadei's family becomes emotional hearing how he changed her life, and his sister Ellie tells cameras that the pair seem like they really love each other.

Graziadei's sisters pull Kent aside for a chat. Kent is eager to impress Ellie and Carly, knowing how important their opinions are to him. She tells them that she is in love with Graziadei and she would say yes if he proposes.

"If it is me at the end of this, I promise you I will pick him and I will choose him every single day for the rest of my life," Kent tells Graziadei's sisters, who both begin to cry.

Graziadei then chats with his sisters, who tell him that he and Kent seem "compatible." He agrees, saying that they "make sense," but expresses his worries that Kent is holding back. Ellie tells him that Kent seems "all in," and is possibly holding back out of the fear of being heartbroken.

"Whoever I don't choose, there will be two people that are heartbroken," Graziadei replies. "It'll be me and them. I know it and I don't like it."

Kent talks with Graziadei's mom, Cathy Pagliaro, who asks some hard-hitting questions such as why Kent felt like she had some walls up at the beginning of the process. Kent describes her fear of getting hurt due to past relationships, but assures Pagliaro that Graziadei is "worth it," even if things have gotten difficult as the season nears its end.

"I would be honored to have you as my daughter-in-law," Pagliaro tells Kent as they both get emotional.

"I would be honored too," Kent replies.

Kent feels happy after meeting Graziadei's family, who were also impressed with her. But, they still have another woman to meet.

Anderson meets Graziadei's family next.

"Every time I leave Kelsey I just miss her," Graziadei says in an interview ahead of the date. "I feel so much better when she's there. I am positive that my family today will see when I walk in with Kelsey how much she brings a different side of me."

Anderson, on the other hand, feels a bit nervous and apprehensive about how she and Kent are going to be "compared to each other."

After the couple describe their own love story — including their "Lizzie Maguire moment" on a red moped during their one-on-one in Spain — to Graziadei's family, Anderson tearfully opens up to them about how her mom passed away a few years ago from breast cancer. Pagliaro comments on the obvious "emotional connection" the pair share.

During the sisters' chat with Anderson, they are a bit taken aback when they ask about her readiness for an engagement and she replies, "I think so!" They later bring this up to Graziadei, explaining how Kent told them she was ready for an engagement and Anderson was less sure. Graziadei notes that it's "scary to hear," and wonders if their connection runs deeper than surface level.

Anderson also has a chat with each of Graziadei's parents. They both praise the loving way that Anderson looks at Graziadei, but also ask her how she would feel if Graziadei does not choose her. She gets emotional at the question

"Daisy is an amazing woman; I love her so much and it's hard to think about either my heart getting broken or one of my good friends'," Anderson tells Graziadei's father, Nick. "On the other side of things, I think that it's going to be very difficult for sure because I can see things so clearly with Joey."

After her conversations with both parents, Anderson wonders whether they might think that Kent is a better match for Graziadei.

At the end of the day, both women bonded with Graziadei's family, and he says he can see both of them being part of his family, further complicating his upcoming decision.

Final dates with Daisy and Kelsey

As the day of the proposal looms, Graziadei has final one-on-one dates with Kent and Anderson.

Kent is already feeling "the most anxiety (she's) ever experienced" at the beginning of her date, which Graziadei tells cameras could either be their "last date ever" or their last date before getting engaged.

The couple change into bathing suits to engage in a series of spiritual experiences. While Graziadei believes Kent will enjoy the date due to how spiritual she is, Kent grows more "frustrated" as the date goes on. The date's activities don't allow much time for the couple to talk, and Kent really wants to tell Graziadei she loves him.

"I definitely want to tell him that I love him and it hurts ... that he's not sure of me," Kent tells producers.

Graziadei's sureness about Kent is further thrown into question when the couple is asked to make wishes and throw them into a fire. Kent says her wish is to keep learning about Graziadei and growing together. On the other hand, Graziadei's wish sounds more like a breakup speech (if you ask me).

"My desire is for both of us to find true happiness whether that's with each other or just in general," he says. "I feel so lucky to have gotten to know you and I know that you deserve nothing but the best."

In response, Kent begins to cry. Graziadei asks if she's OK and the pair shares a hug. Kent tells cameras that things feel "heavy" between them for the first time all season.

"I feel like it might not be us because I'm just used to not being chosen," she says.

For the evening portion of the date, Kent says she's choosing to believe it still could be her at the end so she'll have the confidence to open up to Graziadei about her feelings. She tells him that she loves him in a way that feels "so natural," but doesn't get the validation she was hoping for in response. Instead, Graziadei tells her it's "so good to hear" and describes how he's still struggling with the decision.

Graziadei leaves the date feeling conflicted about his upcoming decision, while Kent leaves the date feeling like she won't be the recipient of the final rose.

In contrast with Kent's date, Graziadei's one-on-one with Anderson is lighthearted and upbeat, and the couple have plenty of time to chat. Their date consists of a spa day, getting relaxing treatments such as face masks, massages and foot exfoliation — which is not so relaxing for Graziadei, who is highly ticklish.

During the evening portion of the date, Anderson explains that she told Graziadei's sisters that she "thinks" she's ready for an engagement because she doesn't see it as a box she's looking to check off and would only be ready for engagement if it's with the right person (AKA Graziadei).

Anderson opens up about her fears that they won't end up together, especially with how "real" their relationship is getting. Unlike in his conversation with Kent, Graziadei offers some encouragement to Anderson.

"I don't want you to think about that either," Graziadei tells her. "I want you to continue to believe that it can be there. ... I don't want you feeling that way. I don't want you having doubt."

Anderson tells Graziadei how much she loves him, and how clearly she can see them together at the end of the show and even "10 years from now."

"I want to be in your corner and I want to be your best friend and I want to support you," Anderson says. "I just want it to be you."



What was the unprecedented ending?

All season long, trailers have been teasing an unprecedented ending for Graziadei's season of "The Bachelor," and viewers finally got to see that unexpected ending come to fruition. But first, Graziadei took part in the "Bachelor" tradition of selecting an engagement ring from the franchise's favorite jewelry designer, Neil Lane. Ironically, one of the last times Graziadei saw the jeweler was when he was choosing a ring for his possible proposal to "Bachelorette" lead Charity Lawson.

John Fleenor/Disney Before the proposal, Joey Graziadei sits down with jewelry designer Neil Lane to select an engagement ring.

Meanwhile, Kent is feeling like something is off between herself and Graziadei following their last date. She felt like Graziadei's compliments throughout the day about how special and deserving she is were calculated and that he may have been trying to prepare her for their breakup, especially since he told her how blindsided he felt as "The Bachelorette" runner-up when Lawson chose to get engaged to someone else.

"Today I have to be so strong even though I want to just crumble," Kent tells producers. "A few days ago I probably would have told you that 100% he's the person I was going to be with forever, and now I'm not sure whats going on. Love shouldn't feel like it hurts this much."

Dressed in her red gown for the possible proposal, Kent unexpectedly goes to someone's hotel room first and knocks the door. Fans may have expected her to be visiting Graziadei, but it is actually Anderson behind the door. The pals tearfully hug, as they weren't scheduled to see each other before the proposal.

Kent asks Anderson how her week went, and Anderson tells her how her final date with Graziadei went well and that she did receive some validation from Graziadei. Kent tells Anderson how something feels off in her own relationship, and how she didn't get any validation. Regardless of how much she's hurting, Kent seems to have gotten some clarity from the conversation and decides to show up to the proposal site anyway.

In a touching moment, and one that actually is unprecedented in the franchise, the two finalists show up to the proposal site in the same vehicle, eliciting gasps and applause from the live studio audience. Usually, the top two show up separately, but Kent and Anderson hold hands on their way to the fateful location.

Kent steps out of the vehicle first, walking up to Graziadei where he stands against a backdrop of ocean waves with the final rose on a podium behind him. Graziadei grasps Kent's hands as he tells her how she was his "first connection" and how he feels that she truly understands him to his core.

Kent launches into her own speech, reminiscing on their journey from Night 1 to falling in love with each other. Then, her speech takes an unexpected turn, in what could also be described as unprecedented for the franchise.

"I do love you, but the thing is you're not going to choose me," Kent tells him. "The last couple of days I realized that you're not my person and I know that you know I'm not your person. As much as that hurts, I know you said you want the best for me so I'm gonna do what's best for me and I'm gonna go."

Graziadei grows emotional in response, fighting back tears as he tells her how special she is and that while his heart is with someone else, this breakup is the hardest thing he's had to do yet because he knows how much he'll miss her.

"I know you deserve nothing but the best and I really wish I was able to give it to you," Graziadei tells her. "I really do."

Graziadei then offers to walk her out, but Kent replies that it's something she should do on her own and leaves him at the platform.

John Fleenor/Disney Daisy Kent makes her exit after a tearful breakup with Joey Graziadei.

Before getting in the car to go home, Kent gives Anderson a big hug and — in a poignant moment that surely left scarcely a dry eye among viewers across the country — tells her, "I know your mom's going to be looking down on this moment and she's going to be so happy and so proud of you."

Kent also tells producers that she's proud of herself for giving it her all with Graziadei.

"If I can love the wrong person that much, imagine how much I can love the right person," Kent says.



The proposal

Get ready for some emotional whiplash! Shortly after wrapping up an emotional breakup with Kent, it's time for Graziadei to propose to the woman who he has chosen to be his future wife, Anderson, who shows up dressed for the part in a white gown.

Graziadei tells her how he knew there was something different about her early on, and how they always enjoy each other's company and things feel easy between them.

"I know there's a lot of tough decisions through this journey and that's what makes today really difficult," he tells Anderson. "But there's nothing difficult about choosing you, and I can't wait another minute to tell you that I love you. ... We've built a very strong flame and the only reason I know that flame will never go out is because you're my light."

After adding he didn't know how beautiful his life could be until he met Anderson, Graziadei drops down to one knee and asks her to marry him. She joyously accepts and the pair embrace and kiss. The live audience — which includes Anderson's father — bursts into applause for the happy couple. She then accepts Graziadei's final rose of Season 28.

John Fleenor/Disney Joey Graziadei proposes to Kelsey Anderson during 'The Bachelor' finale.

Who is the next Bachelorette?



Following the gleeful engagement, the focus switches to the live after-show, "After the Final Rose." Unlike previous seasons, there's no drama to be had during this season's ATFR, even when Graziadei faces his most recent ex, Kent. There's no bad blood between the former couple, as they both wish each other happiness in their future relationships and endeavors.

Graziadei and Anderson also join Palmer in the "hot seat," discussing how excited they are for the world to see how in love they are, since they've had to hide their relationship as the show is airing. Anderson also discusses how much she believes her late mother would have loved her new fiancé.

The happy couple also discussed their plans for Graziadei to move to New Orleans temporarily to be with Anderson, before the couple moves to New York City in the next few months. As a congratulatory gift, Palmer lets the couple know they will be going on an all-expenses-paid trip back to Jasper, Canada, where they previously traveled on the show.

Palmer also chats with Kent and Anderson, highlighting the strong bond they formed through the show despite falling in love with the same man.

With Graziadei's happy ending in the books, most viewers have stuck around toward the end of the lengthy three-hour finale waiting for the highly anticipated announcement of who will lead the next season of "The Bachelorette." The lead is usually pulled from contestants who made it far on the most recent season, and this time around is no different.

Producers pulled a bit of a bait-and-switch, though, as they invited Kent back to the hot seat, leading many viewers to believe that they were announcing her as the Bachelorette. Instead, Kent describes that while she's leaving the show happier than when she came in, she is not ready yet to begin dating and would rather focus on the people she loves for now.

With one last surprise for the evening, Palmer enlisted Lawson's help to announce that the next Bachelorette will be Jenn Tran. Tran was sent home when Graziadei narrowed down the contestants from six to four in Canada, just before hometowns. She is a 25-year-old physician assistant student from Miami, and will become the first Asian-American Bachelorette in franchise history.

"I feel so, so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian Bachelorette in this franchise," Tran said during ATFR. "Growing up I always wanted to see Asian representation on TV, and I feel like it was really sparse. Any time Asians were in the media it was to fill a supporting character role, to fulfill some sort of stereotype and I always felt boxed in by that because I was like, I don't see myself on screen, I don't see myself as a main character. And now to be here today sitting in this position being like, I am gonna lead my own love story, I am gonna be the main character in my story, I just can't help but think of how many people I'm inspiring and how many lives I'm changing."

John Fleenor/Disney During the live portion of 'The Bachelor' finale, Jenn Tran was announced as the next 'Bachelorette' lead. Above, Tran pictured during last week's Women Tell All.

Well, that's all for now! Thanks for reading along with these weekly "Bachelor" recaps throughout Season 28.

As an avid "Bachelor" fan, I'm sad Graziadei's season — one of the best in recent history, according to me and everyone on the internet — is over but am already looking forward to upcoming seasons of "The Bachelorette," "Bachelor in Paradise" and "The Golden Bachelorette." Plus, Noles' podcast with her fellow "Golden Bachelor" alum Kathy Swarts premieres Thursday, and the dynamic duo will surely have lots to say about the conclusion of Graziadei's season.