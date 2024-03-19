Susan Noles to cohost dating podcast with fellow 'Golden Bachelor' contestant

Susan Noles is a wedding officiant, hair stylist, makeup artist and fan-favorite reality show contestant. She'll soon add podcast host to her resume.

Noles and fellow "The Golden Bachelor" alum Kathy Swarts will host the "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" podcast, which debuts Thursday, March 28. The dynamic duo will "be serving up some real wisdom about relationships, heartbreak, and even sex because nothing is off limits for these fabulous friends."

The pod will be available on iHeartRadio and other streaming apps. A special 10-minute preview episode is out now.

Noles, 67, lives in Aston Township, where she runs a wedding officiating company, Nuptials by Noles. She previously was married to former Phillies pitcher Dickie Noles, with whom she shares kids. Last fall, Noles entered the national spotlight when she appeared in Season 1 of ABC's "The Golden Bachelor," starring 72-year-old Gerry Turner.

Though Noles did not form a lasting romantic relationship on "Golden Bachelor," she gained friends and fans, quickly becoming a fixture in "Bachelor Nation." Since then, she officiated Turner's televised "Golden Wedding" with the winner of his season, Theresa Nist, and also appeared several times during Season 28 of "The Bachelor," starring Collegeville's Joey Graziadei.

"Golden Bachelor" fans not only enjoyed Noles' bold sense of humor and trendy fashion choices, but they also loved watching her form friendships with her fellow contestants. She was part of a golden bachelorette girl gang that called themselves "ASKN," and Noles formed a particularly close bond with Swarts — a 70-year-old retired educational consultant from Austin, Texas who became known for her sassy catchphrase, "zip it."

Noles and Swarts have vacationed together since wrapping "Golden Bachelor," and Noles was even asked to officiate Swarts' son's wedding. In an interview with PhillyVoice earlier this month, Noles discussed her unlikely rapport with Swarts.

"Kathy and I, absolutely, they just need to write us a paycheck and give us a show," Noles said. "I mean, we can finish each other's sentences. We're night and day, but yet we're the same in a sense. We just roll off each other, and it's so easy."

It seems someone heeded Noles' advice and wrote the pair a check, because they'll soon be co-hosting the second podcast by "Bachelor Nation," the official platform run by the producers of The Bachelor Franchise. The pals announced the big news with an appearance Monday on the special "Women Tell All" episode of "The Bachelor."

On "Golden Hour," Noles and Swarts will offer humorous and heartfelt takes on dating and will be joined by stars of the "Bachelor" franchise. Noles told Bachelor Nation that her dream guest for the podcast is either her celebrity lookalike Kris Jenner or Denzel Washington. Swarts, on the other hand, dreams of interviewing Taylor Swift or Graziadei.

With Noles signed on for a podcast, does this mean she's out of the running to lead "The Golden Bachelorette" — a dating show spinoff slated for the fall that will "highlight one radiant woman's second chance at love in her golden years" — or could she pull double-duty in the franchise?

Bachelor Nation's other podcast, "Bachelor Happy Hour," is currently hosted by Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, a married couple who were sent home on their respective seasons of "The Bachelorette" and "The Bachelor" before falling in love on "Bachelor in Paradise." So it could be possible that the podcast-hosting role is reserved for stars that are transitioning away from the dating shows and into other "Bachelor" franchise roles. But, Noles has said she's down to be the "Golden Bachelorette," so fans will have to wait and see.

"As Philly will say, they're gonna burn down the city if I'm not the Golden Bachelorette," Noles told PhillyVoice. "And I'm ready people. I'm ready!"