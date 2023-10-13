Delco's Susan Noles shows off karate skills, jokes about farts in new 'Golden Bachelor' episode

Susan Noles karate-kicked her way to another rose in the latest episode of "The Golden Bachelor," ABC's senior-citizen dating show.

So far, the 66-year-old wedding officiant from Aston has wowed fans — as well as the show's 72-year-old lead, Gerry Turner — with her Delco charm, her bold fashion sense and her warmth toward the other ladies in the house. Thursday night's episode included a talent show for a group date and the new series' first real hint of drama.

MORE: South Jersey's Tyler Norris returns to 'Bachelor in Paradise' for another chance at love

Note: This article contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 3 of "The Golden Bachelor."

As the show entered its third episode, the group of women vying for Turner's heart had dwindled to 12. Though some women had begun growing apprehensive of their fellow competitors, others had continued forming close bonds.

Noles, for instance, has formed a girl gang with April Kirkwood, Kathy Swarts and Nancy Hulkower. They call themselves "A.S.K.N.," and joke that their group's motto is: "You're askin', we're tellin.'"

Turner invited all of the women on a group date, which turned out to be a talent show judged by former "Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe. A one-on-one dinner with Turner was on the line. Though other contestants opted for comedy, dance or poetry, Noles chose to perform a "karate" demonstration, complete with a powerful kick.

"I did it," she exclaimed following the athletic feat.

John Fleenor/ABC In the third episode of 'The Golden Bachelor,' local contestant Susan Noles showed off some 'karate' moves during a talent show.

Noles continued to deliver one liners throughout the performances, proving that perhaps comedy should have been her talent instead.

"Maybe it was a little much," she joked about one contestant's "sexy" dance moves.

In the end, Joan Vassos won the talent show with a sweet poem dedicated to Turner. They enjoyed a private dinner together, but Vassos decided to leave the show the next day to take care of a family matter. Noles got emotional when she heard that her fellow competitor was making an early exit.

"My heart's breaking," Noles said. "I know how bad she wanted to be here."

Later in the episode, drama erupted between Noles' pal Swarts and Theresa Nist, a 69-year-old from Shrewsbury, New Jersey. Swarts accused Nist of boasting about her connection with Turner, after Nist was chosen for his first one-on-one date in the previous episode.

In regards to the newfound drama, Noles displayed a more mature perspective.

"We're adults," Noles said. "We are not 20-some-year-olds."

At the rose ceremony, Noles wore a glamorous white gown and once again received a coveted rose. Armed with her third rose of the season, Noles — hailed by Glamour as the "number one reason to watch" the show — will continue on in her journey for love.

A trailer for the fourth episode, which teases a pickle ball match gone awry, shows Noles locking lips with Turner.

In the final moments of the show, which the franchise traditionally reserves for off-the-cuff moments that show contestants' personalities, Noles curled Swarts' hair. In a previous episode she noted her decades of experience as a hair stylist, and has helped several contestants get ready for dates.

"I keep saying if things don't work out with Gerry, I'm going home with Susan," Swarts said. "If you stop farting!"

Noles blamed her alleged flatulence on guacamole, which she said she does not consume often, but other women were adamant that Noles' homemade meatballs were to blame.

In addition to working as a hair and makeup artist, Noles runs Nuptials by Noles, a company that officiates wedding ceremonies in the Philadelphia region. She previously was married to Dickie Noles, who pitched for the Phillies in the 1980 World Series and now works for the team. Fans have noted her resemblance to Kris Jenner.

"The Golden Bachelor" airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.