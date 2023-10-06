'Golden Bachelor' Delco contestant pops out of giant birthday cake, discusses Italian cooking in new episode

Delco-native Susan Noles received more airtime to shine during the second episode of ABC's new senior-citizen dating show "The Golden Bachelor."

The 66-year-old wedding officiant from Aston is among a group of women vying for the heart of 72-year-old Gerry Turner, a widower from Indiana. In the latest episode, which aired Thursday, Turner embarked on his first one-on-one date as well as a group date that included Noles.

This article contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 2 of "The Golden Bachelor."

At the start of the episode, Noles — who received Turner's final rose of the night in a nail-biting ceremony last week — and the other women move into the famed Bachelor Mansion. Despite their excitement, the move-in devolves into laughter when the women, ages 60 to 75, realize they will be sharing the bunk beds and other not-so-comfortable living arrangements usually equipped for "The Bachelor" franchise's 20- and 30-somethings.

Turner's first one-on-one date of the season is awarded to Theresa Nist, 69, a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, N.J. Noles, who says she has worked as a stylist for 35 years, assists Nist by curling her hair before her date, displaying the camaraderie between contestants which has delighted fans so far this season.

Later in the episode, Noles has the chance to show off her Delco flair during the first group date, a "romance novel cover" themed photoshoot. Noles rocks head-to-toe pink, with matching peace sign earrings, to pose with Turner for a "Summer of Love" '70s themed photo.

In another segment, the women invite Turner to the Bachelor Mansion for a party to celebrate his 72nd birthday. Noles, once again showing off her fashion sense in a fringed white frock, pops out of a gigantic birthday cake to surprise Turner.

John Fleenor/ABC During the second episode of 'The Golden Bachelor,' Delco-native Susan Noles emerges from a giant cake during a surprise party for lead Gerry Turner's 72nd birthday.

At the party, Turner has the chance to get to know Noles a little better as they sit down for a chat by the pool. Noles tells Turner about her love for Italian-style cooking, which she displayed for her fellow contestants by cooking them all a chicken piccata and meatballs.

"You have my attention," Turner jokes after hearing about Noles' cooking talents.

During another emotional rose ceremony at the end of the episode, in which Turner became tearful as he bids farewell to a few more women, Noles — donning a sparkly lime-green gown — receives a rose and therefore will continue on in her journey for love.

In addition to working as a hair and makeup artist, Noles runs Nuptials by Noles, a company that officiates wedding ceremonies in the Philadelphia region. She was previously married to Dickie Noles, who pitched for the Phillies in the 1980 World Series and now works for the team. Fans have noted that her celeb lookalike is Kris Jenner.

Turner is a retired restaurateur, father and grandfather who has won the hearts of Bachelor Nation with his earnest charm and poignant tales of his 43-year-long marriage with his high school sweetheart, Toni, who died abruptly in 2017. Other widowed contestants have openly discussed grief and fondly reflected on their relationships with former partners as well.

"The Golden Bachelor," which premiered last Thursday, has so far received positive reviews from critics and fans of all ages who label it a refreshing departure from other shows in the franchise that often feature fame hunters and nasty drama. The series premiere earned a three-year high for the "Bachelor" franchise in total viewers.

The spinoff airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.