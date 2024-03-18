Joey Graziadei faces eliminated 'Bachelor' contestants during Women Tell All

The finale of Season 28 of "The Bachelor" is just one week away. But, before Joey Graziadei potentially proposes, he had to face many of his exes during the show's Women Tell All.

During the Women Tell All, which aired Monday, several of the ABC dating show's fan-favorite contestants — along with the ladies who were at the center of the drama — returned to rehash the season's happenings. Graziadei also joined the gals to offer closure, clap back at internet haters and laugh along with the blooper reel. Plus, fans had the chance to see the continuation of the cliffhanger from last week's episode.

RELATED: Joey Graziadei goes on overnight dates in Mexico in latest ‘Bachelor’ episode

Along with Montgomery County-native Graziadei, the Women Tell All featured plenty of Philly-area flair. Contestants Allison and Lauren Hollinger, sisters from Philly, were on stage. Susan Noles, of Delco, was in the live studio audience alongside some of her fellow "Golden Bachelor" contestants.

During Monday's show, Noles and her "Golden Bachelor" bestie Kathy Swarts announced they're hosting a new podcast, "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour with Kathy & Susan," which premieres March 28.

Before the Women Tell All got underway, Graziadei and host Jesse Palmer hit up some watch parties around Los Angeles to meet up with some of their most passionate fans. Sadly, they didn't make the trip to Philly to attend Urban Saloon's "Bachelor" watch party — which is hosted each week by Graziadei's friend from West Chester University, Kody Pasqualichio.

Here's what else happened during "The Bachelor" Season 28, Episode 10:

(Spoilers ahead):

The Women Tell All

A major portion of the Women Tell All is spent rehashing the drama between a group of contestants that included Maria Georgas, Sydney Gordon, Jess Edwards, Lea Cayanan and Madina Alam, among others. The drama stemmed from she-said-she said accusations of gossip and bullying that culminated in an intense two-on-one date involving Georgas and Gordon, that ended with Graziadei sending Gordon home.

As is often the case when recapping the season's drama on "Bachelor" franchise "tell-all" episodes, the Season 28 contestants talk over each other as they try to get in last-minute jabs and early-eliminated contestants attempt to capitalize on their moment in the spotlight.

Palmer brings up one of the biggest accusations at the heart of the season's drama, which was that Georgas told Cayanan to "shut the f*** up." The accusation even reached Graziadei, shedding some doubt on his connection with Georgas.

"I never said it," Georgas asserts during the tell-all.

At this point, Lauren Hollinger, a 28-year-old registered nurse who self-eliminated during Episode 2, shows off some signature Philly 'tude.

"'Cause I said it," she admits. "I'm the one that said 'shut the f*** up.' Yeah, I said it. (Cayanan) was telling me to practice patience and to be quiet; super condescending for no reason."

The audience, and some of the contestants on stage, burst into applause at Hollinger's admission. Cayanan, on the other hand, walks off stage in tears at the commercial break.

Many fans seem to side with Georgas in the drama, based on the live studio audience's reactions as well as reactions on social media, where fans have already been campaigning for her to be the next "Bachelorette." Regardless, Georgas eventually takes the opportunity to squash the beef with her rival contestants. She gives both Cayanan and Gordon hugs — but not before getting in a few zingers, like when she tells Gordon: "I speak the truth and you make up lies." She also calls out social media users who "crossed the line" by sending unwarranted hate to her fellow contestants.



John Fleenor/Disney Rival 'Bachelor' Season 28 contestants Lea Cayanan, Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon put their feud to rest during the Women Tell All.

Palmer calls up a few fan-favorite contestants to the "hot seat" to reflect on their relationships with Graziadei, including Jenn Tran, who was sent home just before hometown dates.

Palmer also spotlights Lexi Young — who opened up to Graziadei about her battle with stage 5 endometriosis. She shockingly self-eliminated in Montreal after finding out she and Graziadei weren't on the same timelines for marriage and kids. Young tells Palmer how, as the season was airing, she was able to make meaningful connections with fans who watched her open up to Graziadei as they were going through their own fertility struggles. She says she's now excited to find her own person.

Noles gets emotional in the audience, and calls out to Young, "I have so much respect for your strength."

Georgas, who made it to the top four before being sent home, is also invited to the "hot seat," where she reflects on her "undeniable connection" with Graziadei and "what could of been." She also discusses bringing Graziadei home to Canada for hometown dates, where he had the chance to meet her dad, with whom she shares a tight bond.

"Joey has a hit out on him currently," Georgas jokes of her father's reaction to her elimination. "He should probably sleep with one eye open."

What did Kelsey need to talk to Joey about?

At the end of last week's episode — which saw Graziadei spend private time overnight during "Fantasy Suite" dates with his top three contestants — Kelsey Anderson leaves Graziadei a cryptic note that reads, "We need to talk." Throughout the season, Graziadei has vocalized his fears of being left or not chosen by the woman he loves, and the note sends him into a tailspin as he wonders whether his love for Anderson is no longer reciprocated.

The continuation of the cliffhanger is presented during Monday's episode, as Anderson shows up to Graziadei's hotel room to have that chat she requested. Graziadei stares at Anderson with fear and anxiety in his eyes as she slowly builds up to her point.

"I just wanted you to know exactly how I feel about it all, and I just really wanted to verbalize that it's hard not seeing you and the days in between are always so hard," Anderson tells him. "I just wanted to tell you how much I miss you when you're not there. And I wanted to tell you, because I don't know if I said it out loud, that I do want to meet your family."

While her words come as a relief to Graziadei, he also is perturbed by how scared he felt after initially reading her note and thinking the worst.

"When I do get to that point of thinking something so bad can happen, I shut down," Graziadei says in an interview. "It makes you question everything. And it's gonna take time; I don't just snap out of this, not when it's this real of emotions."

At the rose ceremony, Graziadei hands out roses to his final two: Anderson and Daisy Kent. He sends home Rachel Nance and the pair share a tearful goodbye.

"You did everything I could ask, and the worst thing I could do was keep you here if I wasn't still able to get to the point of expressing the feelings of falling in love," Graziadei tells her. "I know I have love for you, I know I always will have love for you, it's just I wasn't able to fully get there."

John Fleenor/Disney During the latest episode of 'The Bachelor,' Joey Graziadei hands out his final two roses to Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson.

Joey faces his exes

Back at the Women Tell All, Nance joins Palmer in the "hot seat." She cries "sad and happy tears" thinking back on the journey and the love she shared with Graziadei. Nance says she feels proud of herself for opening up to Graziadei after experiencing heartbreak in her past relationships, and has no regrets at the end of her time on the show.

Noles, who offered Nance advice ahead of her overnight date with Graziadei in Mexico, gets emotional as she expresses pride in Nance for sharing her feelings with Graziadei.

"I'm so proud of you, and I don't like crying on TV," Noles says. "But you are strong and you let all that out, that was the most important part."

Graziadei then comes out on stage to face all his exes in attendance. He joins Nance in the "hot seat," to offer further closure on their relationship.

"When it got to the point where you were giving so much, it was time for me to give more and personally I wasn't able to get there," Graziadei tells Nance. "That's the most real thing I could do in that moment, is to move on from it, because you deserve that. But I care so much for you."

"You take the intimacy, the romance out; our friendship was solid," Nance replies. "I think we both got what we needed out of this and we learned a lot from each other ... My dad is the guy who set my standards really high for dating. Then I met Joey and he met those standards. Joey really taught me that I can get what I deserve after this."

John Fleenor/Disney Joey Graziadei hugs Rachel Nance, who opens up about receiving hate from 'Bachelor' fans on social media.

Nance then gets choked up as she addresses a more serious topic: the hate that she's received from so-called "Bachelor" fans online. She describes receiving "hateful messages" and "racist comments" after episodes aired in which she received a rose from Graziadei.

Graziadei and Palmer commend Nance for speaking up on the topic and apologize for the hate that she and her family have dealt with. Palmer directly addresses viewers about the "noticeable rise in hate on social media" this season.

"Here's the thing, 'Bachelor Nation,' we love your strong opinions," Palmer says. "But I think it's so important that we uplift these women who were brave enough to be vulnerable and to share their stories with Joey and with all of us at home. These women, they deserve our praise and not our hate."



"We're not just faces on a screen," Nance adds. "People are so quick to be little keyboard warriors and pop off because theres no consequences, but we have to pay the consequences emotionally and mentally. Just be kind."

Graziadei then chats with some of the other former contestants on stage. Gordon tells the audience how she was receiving a lot of online hate as the season was airing, but Graziadei took it upon himself to reach out to her and make sure she was OK.

"The genuine Joey you see on screen, he is like that in real life," Gordon says.

The Women Tell All ends with a round of bloopers and other unseen moments from the season, including lots of burps, bugs, technical difficulties and talk of laxatives. In the clips, the contestants also offer their best impressions of the "shoulder roll" Graziadei does before handing out roses, and Graziadei struggles to correctly pronounce "Minneapolis." There is also a never-before-seen video of Philly's Lauren Hollinger with the infamous cake that she threw before exiting the show.

Things will get serious next week for Graziadei during a live finale which Palmer describes as "shocking," "emotional" and "heart-wrenching." In a preview of the episode, Graziadei ponders whether he wants to spend his life with Anderson or Kent, who both have the opportunity to meet his family ahead of the possible proposal.



"I didn't expect it to go that way," a tearful Graziadei tells the camera in the preview, as a final rose is ominously left on the table.

"The Bachelor" airs Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.