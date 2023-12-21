'The Bachelor' cast has 3 Philly women, including 2 sisters, who will vie for Joey Graziadei's heart

When "The Bachelor" returns next month, the pool of eligible bachelorettes vying for the heart of Joey Graziadei will include a few local ladies.

The 32 women who will be dating Graziadei, a Montgomery County native, on the ABC reality series, include Allison and Lauren Hollinger, a pair of sisters from Philadelphia, and Lanie Latsios, a Temple University alum.

MORE: Pennsylvania was in its 'Taylor Swift Era' in 2023, according to resolution passed by House of Representatives

Graziadei grew up in Collegeville, a borough about 30 miles from Center City, and played tennis at West Chester University. After college, he spent time working as a tennis instructor in Hawaii before embarking on his journey for love on Season 20 of "The Bachelorette." He made it to the final two, but left heartbroken when Charity Lawson chose to accept a proposal from Dotun Olubeko instead.



Now, Graziadei has a second chance to find true love on TV. The trailer for Season 28, which has finished filming, describes the end of his journey as "an unprecedented, shocking first in 'Bachelor' history."

"I didn't expect that at all," an emotional Graziadei tells the camera. "I can't think that's happened before."