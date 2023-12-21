'The Bachelor' cast has 3 Philly women, including 2 sisters, who will vie for Joey Graziadei's heart

December 21, 2023
When "The Bachelor" returns next month, the pool of eligible bachelorettes vying for the heart of Joey Graziadei will include a few local ladies.
The 32 women who will be dating Graziadei, a Montgomery County native, on the ABC reality series, include Allison and Lauren Hollinger, a pair of sisters from Philadelphia, and Lanie Latsios, a Temple University alum.
MORE: Pennsylvania was in its 'Taylor Swift Era' in 2023, according to resolution passed by House of Representatives
Graziadei grew up in Collegeville, a borough about 30 miles from Center City, and played tennis at West Chester University. After college, he spent time working as a tennis instructor in Hawaii before embarking on his journey for love on Season 20 of "The Bachelorette." He made it to the final two, but left heartbroken when Charity Lawson chose to accept a proposal from Dotun Olubeko instead.
Now, Graziadei has a second chance to find true love on TV. The trailer for Season 28, which has finished filming, describes the end of his journey as "an unprecedented, shocking first in 'Bachelor' history."
"I didn't expect that at all," an emotional Graziadei tells the camera. "I can't think that's happened before."
Here's what to know about the three Philly women vying for Graziadei's heart:
Allison, 26, is realtor who has had multiple serious relationships that haven't panned out, according to ABC. She has won many costume contests, enjoys a fruity gin spritz and loves getting dressed up for fancy dinners.
She is also the younger sister of cast member Lauren. Despite being described as "best friends," it seems the sisters have been interested in the same men previously.
Allison's ABC bio states, "The two have dated the same guy before (at different times), so let's hope that experience prepared them for 'The Bachelor.'"
Lauren Hollinger, 28, is a registered nurse who works for the Jazzi Cosmetic surgery and aesthetic medicine clinic. She attended West Virginia University before finishing her nursing degree in Maryland. She is passionate about her career and enjoys attending group fitness classes and music festivals, according to ABC.
"Lauren is the total package of brains, beauty and a hilarious personality," her ABC bio states. "She is a true romantic and thinks she's single because her standards are high."
Lauren also finds cleaning to be therapeutic and hates men who have bad hygiene. She is very close with her family, especially her sister – and now cast-mate – Allison.
Eleni Latsios, who goes by "Lanie," is a 27-year-old realtor who works for Compass, according to her LinkedIn. She attended Shippensburg University before graduating from Temple University's Fox School of Business.
ABC describes Latsios as an "adventure-seeker" with a positive, bubbly personality. She comes from a large Polish and Greek family, and says she hopes to buy a house in Greece someday. Latsios is looking for a love like the one her parents share, as they have been married for more than 30 years.
"She's tired of all the situationships," ABC wrote in her bio. "Lanie wants to find her travel buddy for life who's ready to take on the world with her; so, Joey, I hope your bags are packed."
Will any of these contestants' limo entries include a "Go Birds?" Find out when Season 28 of "The Bachelor" premieres Monday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki
| @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.