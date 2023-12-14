Pennsylvania was in its 'Taylor Swift Era' in 2023, according to resolution passed by House of Representatives

Taylor Swift reminisces on her Pennsylvania childhood in the song "seven" and makes nostalgic references to her home state in tracks like "gold rush" and "Christmas Tree Farm." Pennsylvania has now returned the favor, as lawmakers passed a resolution honoring the singer.

On Wednesday, the West Reading native's 34th birthday, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a resolution recognizing 2023 as the state's "Taylor Swift Era." The honor celebrates Swift's recent achievement as TIME's Person of the Year and "her positive impact on Pennsylvania's economy, voter registration numbers, consumer protections and pro-labor practices."

"Through talent, hard work and determination, Ms. Swift has transcended the role of pop star, becoming a veritable cultural and economic force," the resolution, which passed in a close 103-100 vote, reads. "Ms. Swift shines as a role model of courage, self-acceptance and self-determination, persisting in the face of personal and professional obstacles and challenges."

Most House Republicans and six Democrats were against the legislation, calling it a waste of lawmakers' time and taxpayers' money. The more-than-11 minutes of debate among lawmakers included several Swift lyrics used to make points for and against the resolution's passage, Penn Live reported.



Rep. Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon), upset that Swift moved from Pennsylvania as a teen to pursue music in Nashville, Tennessee, said she broke up with Pennsylvania and that the singer and the state are "never, ever, ever getting back together." To the naysayers, House Speaker Joanna McClinton (D-Philadelphia) quoted a popular Swift song: “Apparently, the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.”

The resolution was introduced by Representatives Danielle Friel Otten, Jennifer O'Mara, Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz, Robert Freeman, Benjamin V. Sanchez, Arvind Venkat, Jose Giral and Maureen E. Madden.

Sponsors of the bill outlined the ways Pennsylvania has benefitted from Swift's "Midas touch" in the past year, as her record-breaking Eras Tour made its way across the country. According to the resolution, the tour boosted local economies during stops in Philadelphia, when hotel revenues were raised to their highest point since the pandemic, and Pittsburgh, increasing home values in the city by 4%. She also donated to hunger relief organizations, including Philabundance and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, while on tour.

Swift also sparked an uptick in voter registration. After a September Instagram post by Swift urged people to register to vote, Vote.org reported more than 35,000 new registrations.



The resolution is the latest accomplishment for Swift, who was the most-played artist globally on Spotify and whose Eras Tour became the highest-grossing tour of all time. "The Eras Tour" concert film, released in October, is now the highest-grossing concert movie of all time.

Organizations across Swift's home state — where she spent part of her childhood on a Berks County Christmas tree farm — also commemorated her birthday. The Pennsylvania SPCA launched the "Taylor Swift Challenge," calling for donations to local animal shelters. Reading Hospital, where Swift was born, handed out friendship bracelets to patients.