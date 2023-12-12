More Culture:

PSPCA encourages $13 donations on Wednesday in honor of Taylor Swift's birthday

The singer recently posed with her adopted Ragdoll cat, Benjamin Button, on the cover of TIME. The organization says it has rescued 92 similar kitties in the past year

On Wednesday, the PSPCA will ask for $13 donations in honor of Taylor Swift's birthday, Dec. 13. The shelter says in the past year it has rescued over 90 Ragdoll cats (above), the same breed as Swift's kitty Benjamin Button.

Taylor Swift turns 34 on Wednesday, and a local pet rescue organization is celebrating the self-proclaimed cat lover's birthday with a special donation challenge.

On Dec. 13, the Pennsylvania SPCA will launch the Taylor Swift Challenge, which calls for contributions of $13 — the singer's lucky number — to any local animal shelter.

MORE: 6 takeaways from Taylor Swift's Person of the Year interview

Officials at the PSPCA came up with the promotional idea after West Reading-native Swift posed with her Ragdoll cat, Benjamin Button, for her TIME Person of the Year cover story. Swift adopted Benjamin Button — her third kitty, in addition to her Scottish Fold cats Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson — after meeting him on the set of her "ME!" music video in 2019.

"To honor Swift, and help shelters everywhere who have had a particularly hard year, we’re proposing the #TaylorSwiftChallenge to celebrate her birthday on December 13," the PSPCA wrote on Instagram. "Together, we can make a difference for so many cats just like Benjamin (who looks a lot like the 92 cats we rescued earlier this year), and we think Taylor would approve of that."

The PSPCA's challenge has been embraced by shelters across the country, reaching all the way to the Houston Humane Society, the Humane Society of Missouri and Massachusetts' Quincy Animal Shelter.

People looking to participate on Wednesday can donate through the PSPCA website.

