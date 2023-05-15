More Culture:

May 15, 2023

Here are the famous faces spotted at Taylor Swift's Philly concerts

The stars came out to the Linc last weekend to see the singer's Eras Tour

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
taylor swift philly celebrities

Taylor Swift played three sold-out shows in Philly over the weekend as part of her Eras Tour, and many celebrities were spotted at Lincoln Financial Field for the concerts.

Taylor Swift brought her Eras Tour to Lincoln Financial Field over the weekend, and with it came tons of fans (inside and outside the stadium), including a host of stars.

On each stop of the smash-hit tour, a gaggle of Swift's celebrity friends have been spotted dancing, singing and even accepting friendship bracelets from the Berks County singer's fans. The scene during Swift's hometown shows was no different.

MORE: Taylor Swift confirms 'gold rush' song lyric is about the Philadelphia Eagles

Here are some of the stars spotted during Swift's shows in Philadelphia:

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Swift is besties with the celebrity power couple, even including the names of their children in some of her songs on "folklore." She gave them a shoutout during Friday's concert.

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

The actress and country singer were spotted heading into the VIP tent before Swift's Sunday night show.

Jennifer Lawrence

The "Silver Linings Playbook" star was seen chatting with fans at Sunday's concert. 

Lena Dunham

The "Girls" star was in attendance Saturday, and apparently requested one of the surprise songs for the night, "Forever & Always."

Sabrina Carpenter

The "Nonsense" singer and actress was seen tearing up during Swift's performance of "Enchanted" on Friday.

Matty Healy

The frontman of The 1975, who may have been spotted holding hands with Swift recently, was at all three shows. He also joined Swift's opener Phoebe Bridgers on stage during her set.

Bethenny Frankel

The "Real Housewives of New York City" alum sang along to Swift's "Anti-Hero" during Saturday's show.

Bo Burnham

The comedian was seen hanging out with Bridgers and her Boygenius bandmate Lucy Dacus during Swift's final Philly show.

Along with these big name stars, stars of the Swiftie fandom also were spotted. Maya Thompson, the mother of the boy who inspired Swift's song "Ronan," was at the show Friday in honor of what would have been her son's 16th birthday. Mikael Arellano, a TikTok star who created a dance to Swift's song "Bejeweled," was at the Saturday concert and was gifted a hat by the singer.

