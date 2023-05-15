Here are the famous faces spotted at Taylor Swift's Philly concerts

May 15, 2023
Taylor Swift brought her Eras Tour to Lincoln Financial Field over the weekend, and with it came tons of fans (inside and outside the stadium), including a host of stars.
On each stop of the smash-hit tour, a gaggle of Swift's celebrity friends have been spotted dancing, singing and even accepting friendship bracelets from the Berks County singer's fans. The scene during Swift's hometown shows was no different.
Here are some of the stars spotted during Swift's shows in Philadelphia:
🎥| @TaylorSwift13 leaving the stage with Blake Lively pic.twitter.com/bAYHOu2QmS— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 13, 2023
Swift is besties with the celebrity power couple, even including the names of their children in some of her songs on "folklore." She gave them a shoutout during Friday's concert.
🏟️| Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman entering the VIP tent at Philly N3! #PhillyTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/MIm5yOCHBZ— Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️💜 (@swifferupdates) May 15, 2023
The actress and country singer were spotted heading into the VIP tent before Swift's Sunday night show.
JENNIFER LAWRENCE IS AT THE ERAS TOUR EVERYONE MOVE pic.twitter.com/myg1Id8T8Q— Lea (@taylenarare) May 14, 2023
The "Silver Linings Playbook" star was seen chatting with fans at Sunday's concert.
Taylor Swift is performing "Forever & Always" as the first surprise song tonight!— SpotifySwiftie 💎 (@SpotifySwiftie) May 14, 2023
As requested by Lena Dunham!#PhillyTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour
The "Girls" star was in attendance Saturday, and apparently requested one of the surprise songs for the night, "Forever & Always."
Sabrina Carpenter cries to Taylor Swift’s ‘Enchanted’ at the Eras Tour. pic.twitter.com/d0wFPbIIJh— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 13, 2023
The "Nonsense" singer and actress was seen tearing up during Swift's performance of "Enchanted" on Friday.
a closer version of phoebe bridgers introducing matty healy on philly’s eras tour, look at himmm 🥹 protect that lil smile at all costs ! pic.twitter.com/qTjF9A04Sp— ash (@petiue) May 13, 2023
The frontman of The 1975, who may have been spotted holding hands with Swift recently, was at all three shows. He also joined Swift's opener Phoebe Bridgers on stage during her set.
Bethenny Frankel singing along to Anti-Hero attending the eras tour 💗pic.twitter.com/M000W7x4uH— TAYLOR PRESS. (@TSwiftLDN13) May 14, 2023
The "Real Housewives of New York City" alum sang along to Swift's "Anti-Hero" during Saturday's show.
phoebe, bo burnham, and lucy at the eras tour philly night 3! #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/fo3gq0eXpF— boygenius updates 🦷 (@xboygeniusxhq) May 15, 2023
The comedian was seen hanging out with Bridgers and her Boygenius bandmate Lucy Dacus during Swift's final Philly show.
Along with these big name stars, stars of the Swiftie fandom also were spotted. Maya Thompson, the mother of the boy who inspired Swift's song "Ronan," was at the show Friday in honor of what would have been her son's 16th birthday. Mikael Arellano, a TikTok star who created a dance to Swift's song "Bejeweled," was at the Saturday concert and was gifted a hat by the singer.
