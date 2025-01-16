More Events:

January 16, 2025

Philadelphia Flower Show embraces 'Gardens of Tomorrow' theme with futuristic exhibits

There will also be a group of wellness vendors with botanical beauty and skin care products at the event on March 1-9.

By Michaela Althouse
Family-Friendly Philadelphia Flower Show
Flower show 2025 entrance Provided image/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

A rendering of the entrance garden at the Philadelphia Flower Show, which is taking place March 1-9 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Leaning into the theme of "Gardens of Tomorrow," the Philadelphia Flower Show will feature 3D-printing, hydroponics and a high-tech yoga class.

Exhibits will also focus on the changing climate and botanical wellness, and there will be a challenge to create a "future flower" display during the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's annual event at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on March 1-9.

MORE: Zoo tours, MLK clothing drive and Center City Restaurant Week: Your weekend guide to things to do

Blossom & Breathe, a group of wellness vendors with botanical beauty and skin care products, is new this year. It will feature yoga classes led by Eagles cheerleader Arielle Hunt and "silent yoga technology" that uses wireless headphones. 

The entrance garden is titled "Futura Florentia" (Latin for flourishing future), and PHS used 3D-printed concrete in the displays. Four floral expertsLily Beelen, Mike Boerma, Berit Laursen and Ahti Lyra, will face off in displays that show their visions of what horticulture might look like in a few years. 

Treeline Designz x Kazuyuki Ishihara Artistic RenderingProvided image/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

A rendering of designer Kazuyuki Ishihara's two-tiered Treeline Designz exhibit.


Susan Cohan exhibit renderingProvided image/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

A rendering of an exhibit from floral designer Susan Cohan. It features a repurposed water tower.


Other exhibits include a two-tiered display from Japanese designer Kazuyuki Ishihara, a repurposed water tower and a floral deconstructed clock. Creations center around the changing climate, the resiliency of horticulture and hydroponics, which grow flowers in water instead of soil. There's also a recycling exhibit using compost from crushed bottles and jars which are turned into sand and added to soil.

Students from Lankenau High School, Mercer County Community College, Lakeside School, Temple University, Delaware Valley University, the University of Delaware, W.B. Saul High School and Bucks County Community College also created displays. 

Tickets for the show start at $49 for adults and $25 for children ages 5 to 17. Discounts are available for students and members of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. This year, the Flower Show also has a Floral Fanatic Pass for daily entry to the event, early morning photography tours and a "Flowers After Hours" dance party. 

2025 Philadelphia Flower Show

March 1-9 | 10 a.m.-8 p.m. 

Tickets $49 for adults, with discounts for students and Pennsylvania Horticultural Society members

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St., Philadelphia

