May 12, 2025

Taylor Swift celebrates Mother's Day at Talula's Garden with her mom and the Kelce family

The singer and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, reportedly shared strawberry French toast and chocolate croissants.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stopped at Talula's Garden on Sunday for a Mother's Day lunch. Above, the couple after the AFC Championship game in January.

Pop star Taylor Swift celebrated Mother's Day in Philadelphia, eating an afternoon lunch at Talula's Garden in Washington Square. 

Swift, 35, and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, dined with their mothers, Andrea Swift, 67, and Donna Kelce, 72, according to photos posted on TikTok. Former Eagle Jason Kelce, 37, and his wife Kylie, 33, who recently gave birth to their fourth daughter, also were at the meal. 

The couple shared strawberry French toast and chocolate croissants, among other items, a nearby diner told the Inquirer. The restaurant declined to confirm that Swift and the Kelces had eaten lunch there.  

It's the first time the couple has been spotted in public since March, a lull that sparked breakup rumors because they had been seen solo at outings with friends. However, Page Six reported in April that Swift and Kelce were "still so in love." 

This wasn't the first time Swift and Kelce have appeared together in Philadelphia. In April 2024, the couple was spotted at Philadelphia International Airport. They were believed to be in the region for an Easter celebration with Jason and Kylie Kelce, who live in Havertown.

Michaela Althouse
