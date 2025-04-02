Former Eagle Jason Kelce and wife Kylie announce the birth of fourth baby

Former Eagle Jason Kelce, 37, and his wife Kylie, 33, announced the birth of their fourth daughter, Finnley Anne Kelce.

In an Instagram post published late Tuesday, the couple said their newborn, who they plan to call Finn, was born March 30. They also have three other children together, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2.

"Whoop, there she is!" they captioned the post, which included photos of them each holding the newborn.

In the latest episode of his podcast, "New Heights," which premiered Wednesday morning, Jason Kelce showed off the new baby to his brother, Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs player, 35, said he had only seen one picture so far and hadn't heard the baby's name.

"Finn, you just look adorable," Travis Kelce said, calling her a "little muffin."

Finn exited with her mother when Kylie Kelce said she was going to go record, likely an episode of her own podcast, "Not Gonna Lie." Kylie, who recently partied with her baby bump in a humorous "kegs for pregs" commercial for Liquid Death water, often spoke openly about her pregnancy on her show.

During last week's episode, which premiered on March 28, she said that she was 38 weeks pregnant and expected to have the baby very soon.

"I'm about to give birth, it is imminent," Kelce said. "If I suddenly get up during this segment, there's a reasonable chance my water broke."

She also spoke about her preferences during labor and her birth plan for her fourth. Kelce said she doesn't makes playlists or listen to music at all, although she does watch television during the long hours of waiting. As for the birth itself, she said her only ask was to have a medicated one.

"I just want a fat needle in my back, that's it," Kelce said.