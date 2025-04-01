More Culture:

April 01, 2025

Kelce brothers' 'New Heights' podcast nominated for another Webby Award

In addition to the nod for best video series in the podcasts category, fans can vote for them to win a People's Voice Award.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Podcasts
new heights webby awards Ken Blaze/Imagn Images

'New Heights,' the podcast hosted by Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, received another Webby Awards nomination.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are again nominated for the Webby Awards for their "New Heights" podcast, and fans can vote online to help them secure another win at "the internet's biggest night" after they earned two awards there last year — including the People’s Voice Award for best co-hosts.

The ceremony is Monday, May 12, in New York City, and "New Heights" is nominated for best video series in the podcasts category. In addition to being eligible to win the Webby Award, selected by industry professionals, all nominees are also up for the Webby People's Voice Award, which is open to public voting online through Thursday, April 17.

MORE: Kevin Hart returns as Chocolate Droppa in Tiny Desk Concert for April Fools' Day

The Webby Awards recognize the year's best videos, podcasts, apps, and social media content. Each year, the nominees are chosen by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, which includes members like "Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta BrunsonIn the best video series category, Jason, a retired Eagles center, and his younger brother Travis, a Chiefs tight end, are up against "Nightcap," "My First Million," "The Pivot Podcast" and "Oprah Reveals All – Life-Changing Lessons on Weight, Shame and Worthiness – The Jamie Kern Lima Show." 

At the 29th annual Webbys, other nominees with ties to Pennsylvania include pop star Sabrina Carpenter (best individual performance), actor Zach Woods (best social video series), and the Duolingo language learning app mascot (viral, experimental & weird). Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas, a New Jersey native, was also nominated in the music, general video and film category, for an appearance alongside Will Ferrell on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

The Kelce brothers have been hosting their podcast since 2022, covering topics ranging from sports to entertainment, and often bringing on famous guest stars. Along with their Webby Awards, the podcast also won podcast of the year at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards last year. Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, also launched her own podcast, "Not Gonna Lie," in December and it quickly skyrocketed to the top of the charts. 

New episodes of "New Heights" stream Wednesdays. The latest episode, featuring an interview with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, can be viewed below:

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Podcasts Philadelphia Podcast Awards Travis Kelce Jason Kelce New Heights Social Media

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future
Limited - SonjaMorgan

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Just In

Must Read

Education

Rosemont College is merging with Villanova University in 2027

Villanova Rosemont merger

Sponsored

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Limited - SonjaMorgan

Nature

Some South Jersey residents can get free trees for Arbor Day

atlantic city electric free tree

Women's Health

Hysterectomies are common surgeries, but myths about their impact persist

Hysterectomy Menopause Myths

Arts & Culture

Barnes Foundation to host 'Spring Fling' party April 11

barnes spring fling

Phillies

Instant observations: Kyle Schwarber's tear continues as Phillies win home opener

Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-opener_033125

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved