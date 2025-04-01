Kelce brothers' 'New Heights' podcast nominated for another Webby Award

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are again nominated for the Webby Awards for their "New Heights" podcast, and fans can vote online to help them secure another win at "the internet's biggest night" after they earned two awards there last year — including the People’s Voice Award for best co-hosts.

The ceremony is Monday, May 12, in New York City, and "New Heights" is nominated for best video series in the podcasts category. In addition to being eligible to win the Webby Award, selected by industry professionals, all nominees are also up for the Webby People's Voice Award, which is open to public voting online through Thursday, April 17.

The Webby Awards recognize the year's best videos, podcasts, apps, and social media content. Each year, the nominees are chosen by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, which includes members like "Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson. In the best video series category, Jason, a retired Eagles center, and his younger brother Travis, a Chiefs tight end, are up against "Nightcap," "My First Million," "The Pivot Podcast" and "Oprah Reveals All – Life-Changing Lessons on Weight, Shame and Worthiness – The Jamie Kern Lima Show."

At the 29th annual Webbys, other nominees with ties to Pennsylvania include pop star Sabrina Carpenter (best individual performance), actor Zach Woods (best social video series), and the Duolingo language learning app mascot (viral, experimental & weird). Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas, a New Jersey native, was also nominated in the music, general video and film category, for an appearance alongside Will Ferrell on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

The Kelce brothers have been hosting their podcast since 2022, covering topics ranging from sports to entertainment, and often bringing on famous guest stars. Along with their Webby Awards, the podcast also won podcast of the year at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards last year. Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, also launched her own podcast, "Not Gonna Lie," in December and it quickly skyrocketed to the top of the charts.

New episodes of "New Heights" stream Wednesdays. The latest episode, featuring an interview with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, can be viewed below: