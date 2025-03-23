Quinta Brunson to return as guest star in final season of 'Big Mouth' on Netflix

After ABC sitcom "Abbott Elementary" finishes airing its fourth season in the coming weeks, its creator and star Quinta Brunson will continue making viewers laugh — in animated form — as a guest star on the Netflix series "Big Mouth."

The eighth and final season of "Big Mouth," an animated comedy geared toward adults that follows a group of tweens navigating puberty, premieres May 23. This season is packed with a star-studded lineup of guest stars that includes Philly native Brunson, who's previously made appearances on the show, Variety reported.

"In the end, our kids step into the harrowing unknown of the future, made less afraid of what’s to come because they have each other," according to the official Season 8 description.

Brunson showed enthusiasm for the show's eighth season, which makes it one of the longest running original series on Netflix, by commenting a fire emoji on an Instagram post about the final season of "Big Mouth."

Along with Brunson, other guest stars this season will include Cynthia Erivo, Holly Hunter, Steve Buscemi, Kristen Wiig, Nathan Fillion, Ali Wong, Richard King, Keke Palmer, Natasha Lyonne, Billy Porter and Craig Robinson. The series regulars include Nick Kroll — who created the series based on his own upbringing — plus John Mulaney, Jordan Peele, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Andrew Rannells and Fred Armisen.

Brunson has been popping up on "Big Mouth" since 2019, when she made a cameo voicing a girl in a bar. During a Season 4 episode in 2020, Brunson debuted her character Quinta Foreman, the cousin of main character Missy Foreman-Greenwald (Edebiri), and she's appeared in three episodes since. Ahead of Quinta's first episode in 2020, Brunson called "Big Mouth" one of her "favorite shows" and said her character Quinta is "messy." Brunson and Edebiri also play sisters on "Abbott Elementary."

Along with playing plucky second grade teacher Janine Teagues on the Philly-set sitcom "Abbott Elementary," which has been renewed for a fifth season, Brunson has been all over TV lately. She was a guest judge on the latest season of "RuPaul's Drag Race," dropped in for a sketch in Sabrina Carpenter's Netflix holiday special, sat down for an interview on "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney" and moderated a Q&A with the cast of "Severance" following its Season 2 finale. She also has several movies in the works, including her original film "Par for the Course," Pharrell WIlliams' movie musical and a new "Cat in the Hat" animated film.