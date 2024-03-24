More Culture:

Quinta Brunson to star in upcoming 'Cat in the Hat' animated film

The titular feline will be played by Bill Hader, and the movie is scheduled to premiere in 2026.

Quinta Brunson has joined the cast of an upcoming animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss' 'The Cat in the Hat.'

A new adaptation of Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat" is in the works, and the cast includes "Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson.

The animated film will premiere in theaters on March 6, 2026, Variety reported. Brunson's role has not yet been specified, but "Barry" star Bill Hader will lead the cast in the role of the titular feline.

Along with Brunson and Hader, the vocal ensemble for the Warner Bros. Pictures Animation flick includes Bowen Yang, Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry and Paula Pell. Susan Brandt, president and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, and Hader will executive produce the film. 

“We are excited to see such an exceptional group of talent join the effort to bring this iconic property to the screen as an animated feature,” Brandt told Variety.

“The Cat in the Hat” will reportedly be the first feature to debut as part of a slate of animated projects that Warner Bros. Pictures Animation is developing with Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

This isn't the first time the classic children's book, which was written and illlustrated by Dr. Seuss and published in 1957, has been adapted for the screen. A live-action version starring Mike Myers was released in 2003, earning $134 million and scathing critical reviews.

In this new feature version, directed and written by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, the Cat takes on the task of cheering up a pair of siblings who just moved to a new town, according to Deadline.

West Philly-native Brunson recently earned her second Emmy for "Abbott Elementary," when she was awarded outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. In May, she will receive an award and an honorary degree from Temple University, where she attended for a year, and address the graduating class during the school's commencement. In a new interview with The New Yorker, Brunson said she hopes to make a "coming of age" show about a teen girl.

"Abbott Elementary" is currently airing its star-studded third season on ABC, and has already been renewed for a fourth.

