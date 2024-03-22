Quinta Brunson will receive honorary degree from Temple

Philly native and "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson will receive an honorary degree from Temple and address the graduating class during the school's commencement on May 8 at the Liacouras Center, the university announced Friday.

The night before, Temple said she'll also be awarded the 2024 Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award from the Klein College of Media and Communication.

“I am simply honored,” Brunson said in a statement.

Charles L. Blockson, a historian of African American history, will receive an honorary degree posthumously at the ceremony.

Brunson, the star of NBC's Philly-centric sitcom "Abbott Elementary," rose to fame with internet sketches and work with BuzzFeed. Earlier this year, she added two-time Emmy winner to her résumé after being awarded Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series after previously winning an Emmy for writing the pilot for "Abbott."

Before all that, she was a student at the North Philly university's Klein College, where she attended for a year. There, she worked on student-produced comedy show "Temple SMASH" on Temple University Television, also known as TUTV.

"We are thrilled to recognize Quinta Brunson for her remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication to her craft,” Temple President Richard Englert said. “Quinta embodies the spirit of Temple’s commitment to creativity, innovation and social impact. Her talent, authenticity and trailblazing spirit inspire us all.”



Last year, Brunson delivered the commencement speech at the University of Pennsylvania's Graduate School of Education.