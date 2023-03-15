More Culture:

March 15, 2023

Quinta Brunson to deliver keynote address at Penn GSE commencement

Actress and singer Idina Menzel, best known for "Frozen," will be speaking during the university's main graduation ceremony

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities University of Pennsylvania
quinta brunson penn graduate school education commencement speech Gilles Mingasson/ABC

"Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson has been announced as the keynote speaker for the University of Pennsylvania's Graduate School of Education commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13.

On "Abbott Elementary," Quinta Brunson plays Philadelphia public school teacher and University of Pennsylvania alumna Janine Teagues. Life will soon reflect art, as the university has tapped the show's creator and star to address future educators during graduation festivities.

Emmy-winning Philly native Brunson will act as keynote speaker during Penn's Graduate School of Education (GSE) commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13, the school announced Tuesday.

"Even though we tune in each week for 22 minutes of laughter, Brunson never fails to remind us of the serious consequences of failing to invest in our public schools and the inspiring efforts of teachers across the country," said Pam Grossman, dean of Penn GSE. 

Brunson is also the head writer and executive producer of "Abbott Elementary," now in its second season (and already renewed for a third). The mockumentary-style comedy set in Philadelphia has broken viewership records for ABC and earned many of the industry's top honors.

The show has addressed modern educational topics such as lack of supplies and funding, gifted and talented programs, school leadership and charter schools. It also has featured uniquely-Philly institutions like Gritty and Mural Arts Philadelphia.

"Abbott Elementary" was largely inspired by Brunson's youth. She was born and raised in Philadelphia, in a multi-generational household that bonded over watching sitcoms together. Brunson attended Philadelphia public schools, and her mother was a kindergarten teacher in West Philly.

While Brunson's onscreen character graduated from Penn, the actress actually attended Temple University before dropping out to pursue a career in comedy.

"(My parents) still want me to walk across that stage and receive a piece of paper," Brunson told Cosmopolitan in 2016. "Maybe I’ll try to get an honorary degree."

While Brunson has not yet received that honorary degree, she has earned a host of prestigious awards so far during her meteoric rise launched by "Abbott Elementary," which premiered in 2021.

Brunson made history at the 2022 Emmys as the youngest Black woman to ever be nominated for comedy writing, a category she won, and was the first Black woman to secure three comedy nominations in the same year. She has also been nominated for and earned several awards at the Critics' Choice Awards, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and NAACP Image Awards.

Last year, Brunson was named one of the “100 Most Influential People” by Time magazine and included on Hollywood Reporter’s “Women in Entertainment Power 100” list. She was also one of People magazine's "People of the Year." Brunson will soon make her hosting debut on "Saturday Night Live."

Brunson isn't the only celebrity participating in Penn's 2023 graduation ceremonies.

Idina Menzel — a Tony-winning actress, singer-songwriter, producer and author — will speak during Penn's main commencement ceremony on Monday, May 15. 

Menzel is best known for her roles as Elphaba in Broadway's "Wicked," for which she won a Tony in 2004, and Elsa in Disney's "Frozen," which featured the 2014 Oscar-winning song "Let It Go." Menzel is also one of six individuals receiving an honorary doctorate from the university.

Full information about Penn's 267th commencement, which will take place on Franklin Field, can be found online.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities University of Pennsylvania Philadelphia Abbott Elementary Quinta Brunson Entertainment Speech School Education Teachers TV Penn Graduates Commencement

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

5 tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Driver charged in fatal hit-and-run at McDonald's in Bucks County
McDonalds Hit Run Bucks County

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Health News

EPA to restrict hazardous 'forever chemicals' in drinking water
Forever Chemicals Water PFAS

Eagles

NFL free agency: Day 2 NFC East recap
031523DarrenWaller

TV

Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola to return to 'Jersey Shore' after decade away from the MTV franchise
jersey shore sammi sweetheart giancola reality tv

Entertainment

Cirque du Soleil's new show to make North American debut in Philly
Cirque du Soleil Philly

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved