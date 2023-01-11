More Culture:

January 11, 2023

'Abbott Elementary' renewed for a 3rd season after big night at Golden Globes

The sitcom, which stars Quinta Brunson as a Philadelphia school teacher, also earned 2 Screen Actors Guild award nominations

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
After winning three Golden Globe Awards, 'Abbott Elementary' was renewed for a third season by ABC. The sitcom stars Philly native Quinta Brunson, who also created it.

ABC has renewed "Abbott Elementary" for a third season, one day after the sitcom took home three Golden Globe Awards, including best comedy series.

"Abbott Elementary," which stars creator Quinta Brunson, chronicles the staff of an underfunded Philadelphia public school. The mockumentary quickly gained critical acclaim after its December 2021 debut, winning three Emmy Awards before its big night at the Golden Globes.  

"This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of 'Abbott Elementary,'" said Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. "Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers."

Also Wednesday, the "Abbott Elementary" cast scored a Screen Actors Guild award nomination for best ensemble in a comedy series. Brunson was nominated for best actress, the latest in a growing list of accolades. 

On Tuesday night, Brunson won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a comedy series. Co-star Tyler James Williams won best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a comedy series. 

"I created this show because I love comedy," Brunson said during her acceptance speech. "Comedy is so important to me. It brings us together; it gives us all the same laugh during a very tough time in this country. I'm so glad that 'Abbott Elementary' is able to make people laugh."

"Abbott Elementary" is currently in the middle of its 22-episode second season; it airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. and is available on Hulu the next day.

The show's first season, which earned a perfect score from Rotten Tomatoes, is available on Hulu and HBO Max, thanks to a joint streaming deal. The second season will be added to HBO Max in its entirety once it concludes. 

Brunson, who grew up in Philly, named the show after her sixth-grade teacher. The comedian previously said she started writing the show because her mother was a teacher for 40 years, and she wanted to develop a project on something familiar.

"I wanted to make a show about Philadelphia public school because it seemed like it had so much life in it," Brunson told "Good Morning America" last year. 

