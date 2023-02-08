More Culture:

'Abbott Elementary' stars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams to make cameos in HBO Max's 'Harley Quinn'

The Valentine's Day special of the animated DC Comics series debuts Feb. 9 with the ABC sitcom actors voicing Hawkgirl and Hawkman

'Abbott Elementary' stars Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams will make cameos in the Valentine's Day special episode of HBO Max's animated DC Comics series 'Harley Quinn.' The pair voices superheroes Hawkgirl and Hawkman.

On "Abbott Elementary," teachers Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) have displayed a flirtatious tension over the last two seasons that has fans asking: Will they or won't they?

Brunson and Williams will soon display that palpable chemistry on another show, when they make a cameo on the Valentine's Day special episode of HBO Max's animated DC Comics series "Harley Quinn," Deadline reports. The pair lend their voices to superheroes Hawkgirl and Hawkman in the show, which debuts Thursday, Feb. 9.

The "Harley Quinn" series, now in its third season, follows the beloved titular villain (after her breakup with the Joker) as she works to become Gotham City's best evildoer alongside love interest Poison Ivy and a ragtag crew of other DC characters. The show was created by "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant" star Kaley Cuoco, who also voices Harley Quinn.

"Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special" has Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy spending their first Valentine's Day together, as the rest of the quirky group of outcasts also take on the day of love.

The special is co-produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, run by Brunson's "Abbott Elementary" creative partners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker. 

During the special, Williams and Brunson — as Hawkman and Hawkgirl — make cameos and explain how they fell in love, which is sure to be a wide departure from their characters on ABC's workplace comedy about teachers at a Philadelphia public school.

On their own award-winning sitcom, Janine and Gregory have remained "just friends," thus far, as they continue sharing awkwardly-sweet, near-romantic moments that leave fans begging for more. These fleeting moments always tend to run amiss, though, like during Season 2 Episode 10 when the duo dances at a bar and nearly kisses before being interrupted by a call from Gregory's girlfriend.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays fellow teacher Barbara, recently hinted that while Gregory and Janine are each exploring relationships with other people currently, fans could be pleasantly surprised with the trajectory of their relationship by the end of Season 2.

"I honestly believe that this is going to be a season where people are satisfied," Ralph told US Weekly. "(They will be) very, very satisfied.”

"Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special" debuts Thursday, Feb. 9 on HBO Max. "Abbott Elementary" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu.

