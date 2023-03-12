Quinta Brunson to make 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut April 1

The Emmy-winning creator and star of "Abbott Elementary" will soon trade a classroom full of students for a live studio audience.

Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson will make her "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut on April 1 alongside first-time musical guest Lil Yachty.

Brunson's hosting gig was announced during the March 11 episode of SNL, which featured "Wednesday" actress Jenna Ortega as host with musical guest The 1975.

On Instagram Saturday night, Brunson shared the news in a post that was met with supportive comments from fans and celebrities, such as her "Abbott Elementary" costars Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams. It also received some comments related to a possible strike.

Brunson's April 1 show could potentially coincide with a strike set by the SNL's post-production editors which comes after calls for NBCUniversal to pay them industry standard rates and provide appropriate health benefits, Variety reported.

The editing crew organized with the Motion Picture Editors Guild and attempted to negotiate a contract with NBCUniversal last October, but an agreement has yet to be reached. SNL's post-production team has set a deadline of April 1 to reach an agreement, or they will boycott work on the show.



Brunson's SNL hosting gig continues her meteoric rise launched by beloved Philadelphia-set sitcom "Abbott Elementary," which has earned or been nominated for nearly all of TV's most prestigious awards as well as achieving record-high viewership for ABC. "Abbott Elementary," already renewed for a third season, is currently airing its second season Wednesdays at 9 p.m.

Along with the sky-high success of "Abbott Elementary," Brunson also recently made a cameo in Hulu's "History of the World: Part II," a sequel to Mel Brooks' 1981 film, and hosted the Billboard Women in Music Awards earlier this month.

Other SNL hosts during Season 48 so far have included Travis Kelce, Woody Harrelson, Pedro Pascal, Michael B. Jordan, Aubrey Plaza, Austin Butler, Steve Martin and Martin Short, Keke Palmer, Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, Brendan Gleeson and Miles Teller.

