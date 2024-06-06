More Culture:

June 06, 2024

Quinta Brunson joins Pharrell Williams' movie musical

The 'Abbott Elementary' star and creator is the latest addition to the cast, which also includes Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson movie Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY NETWORK

Just weeks after the Season 3 finale of 'Abbott Elementary,' its creator and star Quinta Brunson has found her next film.

Quinta Brunson has her next movie lined up — and it stars another emerging Philadelphia actress.

According to Deadline, Brunson has signed onto an untitled musical based on producer Pharrell Williams' childhood in Virginia Beach. The project, set in 1977, already features a stacked cast including Halle Bailey, Missy Elliott, Janelle Monaé, Brian Tyree Henry and recent Oscar winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Both Randolph and Brunson were born in Philly and attended Temple before achieving lucrative careers in Hollywood.

MORE: 'Very pure, very filthy': A guide to David Lynch's life-long roast of Philadelphia

Brunson shared the announcement on her Instagram story with the simple comment, "Excited."

Grammy-winning musician Anderson .Paak also joined the movie this week, though it's unclear which roles he or Brunson might play. Kelvin Harrison Jr., who most recently appeared as Martin Luther King Jr. in the National Geographic series "Genius," will lead the cast. French director Michel Gondry ("Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," "Be Kind Rewind") is set to helm the project.

Though Brunson's resumé is more TV-heavy, particularly with her hit ABC sitcom "Abbott Elementary," she has acted in three movies. (Most notably, she played Oprah in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.") She is also attached to the upcoming animated adaptation of "The Cat in the Hat."

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Quinta Brunson Philadelphia Da'vine Joy Randolph Pharrell Williams Musicals

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - 10 Essential Summer

Wow To-Dos in Jersey: Summer sunnin' and funnin' starts here
Limited - Wells Fargo Center - Branded Exterior

Wells Fargo Center recognized as one of 'Best Venues 2024' by 'Front Office Sports'

Just In

Must Read

Education

UArts students, faculty scramble to find a path forward
UArts students march

Sponsored

Journey through Ireland's unique regions
Limited - Eyeries

Mental Health

FDA advisory panel votes against MDMA for treatment of PTSD
MDMA FDA Panel

Food & Drink

Attic Brewing teams up with same-name breweries for beer release
Attic Brewing Phillies

Eagles

Jalen Hurts watch: Eagles QB has up and down minicamp practice
Eagles-Jalen-Hurts-minicamp_060424_USAT

Festivals

Manayunk's Main Street is again hosting weekly block parties this summer
manayunk stroll the street

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved