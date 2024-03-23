More Culture:

March 23, 2024

Da'Vine Joy Randolph eyes Pharrell Williams musical as first post-Oscars film

'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' director Michel Gondry is attached to direct the coming-of-age musical movie.

Coming out of her acclaimed role in 'The Holdovers,' Da'Vine Joy Randolph is in talks to star in a musical film inspired by the early life of Pharrell Williams.

After winning big this past awards season, Philly native Da'Vine Joy Randolph is one of the hottest names in Hollywood.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Randolph is already in talks to star in a musical film based on the earlier years of musician Pharrell Williams. French filmmaker Michel Gondry ("Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind") is set to take the helm as the director, while Williams will serve as a producer.

The film, which is said to be a coming-of-age story inspired by Williams's formative years in 1970s Virginia Beach, does not have an official title yet, though reports from 2017 about the film project referred to it as "Atlantis."

Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr., who portrayed B.B. King in the 2022 biopic "Elvis," is set to lead the film. Writers Martin Hynes ("Toy Story 4") and Steven Levenson ("Dear Evan Hansen") penned the screenplay.

Should Randolph officially join the project, the Oscar winner will have plenty of musical experience under her belt. Randolph studied musical theatre at Temple University, and one of her first major awards nominations was the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her 2012 role in "Ghost" on Broadway.

For her role as Mary Lamb in "The Holdovers," Randolph won not only the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, but the Golden Globe, the Critics' Choice Award, the BAFTA and the Screen Actors Guild Award.

Randolph will appear in two upcoming films that are currently in post-production: action thriller "Shadow Force" with Kerry Washington and Omar Sy, and action comedy "Bride Hard" starring Rebel Wilson.

She also has a recurring role in the Hulu mystery comedy show "Only Murders in the Building" as Detective Donna Williams — who funnily enough, is a huge musical theatre enthusiast.

