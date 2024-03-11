Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins Oscar for best supporting actress

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, a Philadelphia native and Temple University graduate, brought the city to the Academy Awards Sunday night as the Academy Award winner for best supporting actress.

Randolph won for her role in "The Holdovers" as Mary Lamb, a cafeteria manager mourning the loss of her son. The 37-year-old beat out Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, America Ferrara and Jodie Foster for the award, which is her first Oscar. Movie followers predicted this would be the outcome as the actress already took home a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Critics Choice award for her role.

But Randolph, who changed her focus to musical theater while she was a student at Temple University, said she hadn't always planned on a future in acting.

"I didn't think I was supposed to be doing this as a career," Randoph said through tears in her acceptance speech. "I started off as a singer, and my mother said 'Go across that street to that theater department, there's something for you there.' And I thank my mother for doing that."

"For so long I've always wanted to be different, but now I realize I just need to be myself and I thank you for seeing me," she continued.

The movie was also nominated for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best film editing. Paul Giamatti was also nominated for best actor for his role in the film. Randolph was the only one to win, though, as Oppenheimer swept the night in most of those categories.

Colman Domingo and Bradley Cooper, who also have Philly roots, were both nominated as well for "Rustin" and "Maestro," respectively, though neither of them won. Randolph also costarred alongside Domingo in "Rustin."

