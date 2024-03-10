More Culture:

March 10, 2024

Gwynedd Mercy University featured on Amazon's 'The College Tour' series

During an episode in the show's newly premiered 10th season, viewers get a detailed tour of the Montgomery County school

Gwynedd Mercy University, located in Montgomery County, has been featured on Season 10 of Amazon's "The College Tour."

The episode  which can be streamed now through Amazon Prime Video  takes viewers on a tour of the university's 145-acre campus in Gwynedd Valley while highlighting student stories, opportunities and programs offered at Gwynedd Mercy University.

"Located 30 mins outside of Philadelphia, Gwynedd Mercy University is large enough to offer the academic, athletic and real-world experiences you're looking for, but small enough that professors know you by name," reads the description of the episode on Amazon. "Everything we do is inspired by our Core Values of integrity, respect, service and social justice so that our graduates are ready to make a difference — for themselves and for others."

"The College Tour," which first premiered in 2021 and has since debuted 150 episodes, is hosted by "The Amazing Race" Season 2 winner Alex Boylan. The show traverses the U.S. to offer intimate tours of a variety of college campuses, telling each school's story through the lens of its students. In the show's first season, it spotlighted Delaware Valley University, located in Bucks County. 

"The College Tour" has since featured nearby schools such as Pennsylvania College of Technology, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Ramapo College of New Jersey and Union College of Union County, NJ.

Gwynedd Mercy University was founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1948 and has since become a leader in nursing and teacher education. The university now offers more than 40 bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs. As of last fall, there were 1,457 undergraduate students enrolled.

“Gwynedd Mercy University is thrilled to share the release of our episode of The College Tour," Deanne H. D’Emilio, president of Gwynedd Mercy University, said in a release. "We are so grateful to the team for showcasing life as a Griffin and what a hidden gem Gwynedd Mercy University is.”

