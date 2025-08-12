Widows of Gaudreau brothers to appear on 'Good Morning America' a year after hockey players died in crash

Meredith and Madeline Gaudreau, the widows of hockey-playing brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, will appear on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday nearly a year after a crash killed their husbands.

They will speak about their grief, the funeral and their lives since the incident, according to a preview released Tuesday by the show. It will premiere on what would have been the 32nd birthday of Johnny Gaudreau. Both brothers were riding bicycles in New Jersey when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver on the day before their sister's wedding.

"Our kids didn't deserve this," Meredith Gaudreau said in a short clip. "John and Matty didn't even deserve that, especially the way it happened. It keeps me up at night."

Johnny Gaudreau played 11 seasons in the NHL with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets. His brother, Matthew, 29, was a former minor league player and coached the men's team at Gloucester Catholic High School. The crash took place on Aug. 29, 2024, in Oldmans Township, just a few miles from Carneys Point, where the brothers grew up.

Since then, Matthew's wife Madeline Gaudreau gave birth to the couple's first child in December and Johnny's wife Meredith gave birth to their third child in April.

A 5K run held in May in honor of the brothers raised $500,000 for an accessible playground at Washington Lake Park.

In December, the driver Sean Higgins was indicted by a grand jury for second-degree reckless vehicular homicide, first-degree aggravated manslaughter, tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. He's pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21.

The full interview with the widows will air Wednesday on "Good Morning America," which starts at 7 a.m. Watch a clip below: