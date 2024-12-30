Widow of Matthew Gaudreau delivers first child following husband's death

The widow of Matthew Gaudreau delivered the couple's first child Sunday, four months after her husband and his brother were fatally struck by an alleged drunk driver.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Dec. 29, Madeline Gaudreau shared a photo of her holding the newborn's hand with the caption "Tripp Matthew. Mommy & Daddy’s world." Matthew Gaudreau, 29, was a former minor league hockey player and sibling to Johnny Gaudreau, 31, a National Hockey League star.

The brothers grew up in Carneys Point Township and played hockey Gloucester Catholic High School, where Matthew later coached the men's team. Both were killed in August after a Jeep struck them as they were bicycling on a road in Oldman Township, Salem County, on the day before their sister's wedding.

Driver Sean Higgins, 43, was charged with two counts of death by auto, possession of an open containers and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle. Earlier this month, body camera footage was released showing his arrest.

Since the incident, friends, family and fans have raised nearly $900,000 in a GoFundMe set up in the fall for Madeline and the new baby.

During the brothers' funeral in September, Meredith Gaudreau, the widow of Johnny, revealed that she was pregnant with their third child, as well. At the time, she said she found out about a week before their deaths.