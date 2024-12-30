More News:

December 30, 2024

Widow of Matthew Gaudreau delivers first child following husband's death

The minor league hockey player was killed by an alleged drunk driver in August alongside his brother, NHL star Johnny Gaudreau.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Media Babies
Matthew Gaudreau baby Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY Network

After her husband and his brother were fatally struck while riding their bikes in September, widow Madeline Gaudreau delivered the couple's first child, Tripp Matthew, on Sunday.

The widow of Matthew Gaudreau delivered the couple's first child Sunday, four months after her husband and his brother were fatally struck by an alleged drunk driver. 

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Dec. 29, Madeline Gaudreau shared a photo of her holding the newborn's hand with the caption "Tripp Matthew. Mommy & Daddy’s world." Matthew Gaudreau, 29, was a former minor league hockey player and sibling to Johnny Gaudreau, 31, a National Hockey League star.

MORE: Model Dayle Haddon found dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bucks County

The brothers grew up in Carneys Point Township and played hockey Gloucester Catholic High School, where Matthew later coached the men's team. Both were killed in August after a Jeep struck them as they were bicycling on a road in Oldman Township, Salem County, on the day before their sister's wedding.

Driver Sean Higgins, 43, was charged with two counts of death by auto, possession of an open containers and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle. Earlier this month, body camera footage was released showing his arrest. 

Since the incident, friends, family and fans have raised nearly $900,000 in a GoFundMe set up in the fall for Madeline and the new baby.  

During the brothers' funeral in September, Meredith Gaudreau, the widow of Johnny, revealed that she was pregnant with their third child, as well. At the time, she said she found out about a week before their deaths. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Social Media Babies South Jersey Investigations Crashes Hockey Gaudreau

Videos

Featured

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health
Limited - Visit Wilmington - Nemours

Gift a journey through history, nature, and art with exclusive access to 12 iconic attractions

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Customs officials seize 22,000 fake Pa. vehicle inspection stickers

Customs fake stickers

Sponsored

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Longwood

Nature

How many Christmas trees can a few goats eat? More than you'd think

Philly Goat Project

Health News

Removing a splinter? Treating a wart? If a doctor does it, it can be billed as surgery

Surgery Billing

Arts & Culture

Please Touch Museum to host 'snowed in' night for adults

Please Touch Museum

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved